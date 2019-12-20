Rapsody explains why & # 39; Eve & # 39; talks to and for black women

Loading...

In our 2019 Uproxx Music Critics survey, Rapsody & # 39; s Eve landed at number 40 and symbolized a turning point for both hip-hop women and rapsody women. After more than a decade in the hip-hop world, Rapsody – Marlanna Evans, born almost 37 years ago in Snow Hill, North Carolina – is finally ready to take on her role as a pioneer of the women's movement in hip-hop. For years it seemed that rap fans only had one or two options for a female perspective in rap play – options that fit unhealthily into pre-existing frameworks that are just two real categories for rappers.

But in 2019, the scene exploded with new faces and a variety of styles, from Doja Cat and Rico Nasty's cute "sugar trap" to Kash Doll and Megan Thee Stallion's slippery adult female isms. Rapsody suddenly developed from the "alternative" for women rap fans to an older state woman who was supposed to unify the apparently contradicting worldviews. Her efforts were underlined by Eve's theme of presenting a kaleidoscope of black female experiences to an audience that had long been used to seeing only one or two.

By highlighting black women from different disciplines, who had played an outstanding role for a variety of reasons, Rapsody managed to unite the long-term visions into a more holistic one, which says: "Women can be many things." Even if it is felt like the message, given the newly discovered wealth of female talent at play, was neither revolutionary nor necessary. In recent comments and controversy with rap impresario Jermaine Dupri and the up-and-coming Chicago poet Noname it became clear how important this message is – and how urgently someone needs it for and in front of all listeners to talk about the experiences of black women.

"So much is happening in the world," said Rapsody recently during a visit to Uproxx's Los Angeles office. "I don't think we always have to have the opportunity or the space to tell our story and how we feel or how we are represented." That is why it is so important for her to speak with these two experiences to recognize black women and present a more complete concept of who they are to the whole world. "It is important to me if I have the microphone, if I have people's ears and if I have a platform to tell this story."

Rapsody explains, as opposed to Noname's insistence that rap concerts must be a safe place where artists can share their stories with people who understand these experiences, their work can open doors that rap fans don't normally notice. "After some of my shows," she said, "I got out and just talked to a few people and this white guy got dressed – he said," Thank you for your album. "He said," I know it wasn't like that 'not necessarily for me, but I learned something from it and it taught me what my black girlfriend is going through and I have a better understanding and that helps me . & # 39; "

In another example, she said, “I met white women who said, 'I know this album was not made for me, but there is still something in it that I connect with. & # 39; “That is the purpose and function of art, Rapsody claims. "It should not only be entertaining, but also create conversation and change your point of view and ideas … That brought me up, it shows me something else. No matter whether it is for you or not, you get something from it and it tells someone's story That's why the tour [A Black Woman Created This] is so important. "

The tour, which starts in 2020, is Rapsody's second headlining tour, and the most recent one after supporting Big KRIT on his own From The South With Love tour. She says that she wants the tour to "tell a story through music," but also uses video and an expansive approach to work out more details of Eva's shared narrative that connects all of these influential black women. The obvious correlation would be Jamila Wood's recent legacy! Heritage! Unfolded show for the Red Bull Music Festival Chicago or even Rapsody's acclaimed performance at the BET Hip-Hop Awards 2019, where she freestyled a verse that reflected Eva's uplifting theme, and refuted Jermaine Dupri's reductive comments by proving that rappers coexist and There can be mutual appreciation for each other's different perspectives.

"I wanted to show you two sides of my artistic spectrum and show you that I can do something that really hits you and that I can also have fun," she explained. "I wanted to show that these stories happen often, and it's like we women who hold these microphones have the power to take control of the story at the end of the day. Megan's Dope, Cardis Dope, Nickis Dope. The women in the past who did it are stupid and I will talk about it and tell you why there is no better moment than this. "

The freestyle and Eva shared the same feeling. "I want to say something," This is how we feel, "she confirmed." It was waiting for me to speak to all of my sisters and to tell them all at once that if no one else believes, I will respect what you are doing, me respect your lane, i respect your skill, i respect the story you have to tell, even if it is different from mine, we need your story. ”Eve proves that Rapsody is just the right person to deliver this message translating and leading the movement as hip-hop grows beyond the club mentality of his boys, and now confirms this more than girls really rule the world.

