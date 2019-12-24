Rapper Blueface & # 39; returns & # 39; throwing money at poor people

Loading...

Blueface rained on Monday, and is now suffering a storm of online controversy.

The 22-year-old rapper with a Benjamin Franklin tattoo on his cheek climbed into a black SUV and began throwing loose bills from a bag of money to residents of the "Skid Row" neighborhood in downtown Los Angeles.

A video documenting the unorthodox act of festive charity is going viral on its official Twitter, accumulating more than 234,000 visits in less than 24 hours with this subtitle: "The donation season", accompanied by a bag of emoji money.

Passersby of all ages are caught running desperately for cash in the clip.

Some members of the hip-hop community rushed to praise the artist best known for the Billboard hits "Thotiana" and "Respect My Cryppin."

"They say a lot about BlueFACE, but they never mention that he is one of the most generous rappers in the game," DJ Akademiks, 28, tweeted. “… here you are humbly donating $ 50,000 to the less fortunate! THANK YOU BLUEFACE ".

Rap All-Stars also shared the viral clip, commenting: "Blueface stopped at the hood and made it rain."

But not everyone was impressed by this striking philanthropy, and some accused Blueface of "humiliating" the homeless population of the district.

"There is a terrible video (I will not publish it) that shows rapper Blueface standing in a car throwing $ to homeless and unattended people," tweeted actress and writer Pia Glenn, 42. "Some might think that he is a" baller s-t. "Many will think he is" giving back. "What he is doing is DEMORALIZE and HUMBLE people who deserve better."

LGBTQ activist Dr. Jon Paul expressed his opinion more succinctly: "This is disgusting on many levels."

The Blueface camp did not immediately respond to The Post's request for comments. We will update this story if we receive an answer.

