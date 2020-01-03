Rapid city police update reward for information on missing woman since October 2016

Loading...

(Rapid City Police Service)

CASPER, Wyo – Rapid City, South Dakota, police say Larissa Lonehill has been missing since October 2016. She was 21 years old at the time.

On Friday, January 3, Rapid City PD updated its $ 5,000 reward offer to obtain information about the case.

"As the Rapid City Police Service continues to investigate the disappearance of Larissa Lonehill, the police are once again calling on the public to help determine where she is," the statement said. "In order to generate new information about the case, RCPD approached the Community Reward Fund to adjust the terms of the $ 5,000 award for information in the case."

The article continues below …

Because Lonehill has been missing since 2016, Rapid City PD says "she's supposed to be dead."

In a 2017 press release, Rapid City PD said it believed Lonehill's body could have been disposed of within 160 km of Rapid City.

"Previously, the $ 5,000 reward was offered for information that leads to the identification and subsequent conviction of the person (s) responsible for his disappearance," the statement said. "Now the reward is also offered to anyone who can provide information that leads the police to the whereabouts of their body."

Police say the information could help end Lonehill's family.

"This is the first time that we have relaxed the conditions for obtaining funds from the Community Reward Fund," said John Olson, captain of the RCPD Criminal Investigation Division. "Our hope is that by doing so, we will be able to make it easier for anyone with information who can help us with this investigation." It's been three years since Larissa's disappearance, and we are working as hard as possible to end her loved ones. "

Anyone with information about Lonehill's disappearance should:

Contact Det. Ryan Gebhard at 394-4134

Send an anonymous tip by texting the letters "RCPD" and the information to 847411