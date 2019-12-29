Loading...

Australian midfielder Tom Rogic was an unused replacement for the Celtic bench.

Hearts continues to support the table, despite their first point in five games under new manager Daniel Stendel after a 1-1 draw with Aberdeen at Tynecastle.

Ryotaro Meshino scored his third goal of his Manchester City loan period with a nice 25-meter strike four minutes after the break. But Stendel's hopes for an inaugural victory were dashed in the middle of the second half when Sean Clare received a red card for dismissing Jon Gallagher, allowing Niall McGinn to sweep the free kick.

Two goals in 10 seconds and a half resulted in Motherwell, third, losing 2-1 at home to Hamilton, second from bottom, leaving Hearts drifting five points off the table.

Motherwell led through Chris Long's superb solo strike in the fifth minute, his sixth goal of the season, before the visitors leveled off halfway through the second half with a slightly deflected shot from & Aaron McGowan then won their first championship win outside the season thanks to David. Moyo header in the 78th minute.

Livingston is fifth after a 2-0 home victory over Hibernian winger Martin Boyle of Australia, scoring two goals in 15 minutes of the second half from defenseman Jon Guthrie, who has now scored four in his last five games.

Loading

St Johnstone, ninth, drew 1-1 at home against Ross County, who opened the scoring in the 72nd minute with Iain Vigurs' first goal of the season, only for Callum Hendry to score a point for the Saints six minutes from time.

St Mirren is 10th, six points above Hearts, after a fine strike from Turkish midfielder Ilkay Durmus in the 17th minute for his second goal of the season, and the first since August, was enough to beat Kilmarnock.

Meanwhile in the Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund have signed promising young striker Erling Haaland on the Austrian side of Red Bull Salzburg for a four and a half year contract.

The transfer fees have not been disclosed, but the British media have reported that the German side had paid the equivalent of around 18 million STG (34 million Australian dollars) for the young man. aged 19, who signed an agreement until June 2024.

Haaland rose to fame this season when he scored 16 league goals and eight group stage goals in the European Champions League – second after Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski's total of 10.

"We can all expect to have an ambitious, athletic and physically impressive center here at the club," said sporting director Michael Zorc in a statement.

"Haaland has a real sense of purpose and impressive speed, and we are confident that we can develop it even more here in Dortmund. At just 19 years old, he is at the very beginning of what promises to be an incredible career. "

PA and AAP

Most seen in sport

Loading