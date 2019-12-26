Loading...

Affiliate commissions may be incurred for this site via the links on this page. Terms of Use.

The president, CEO, and all-forget forget Randy Pitchford got into a dispute with the head of Microsoft's Xbox department about the meaning, nature, and current applicability of Moore's law, including whether it still exists or not.

Merry Christmas. Let us begin.

First, Xbox boss Phil Spencer tweeted about how the slowdown in Moore's law meant that software innovations like VRS (Variable Rate Shading) would be important for the next generation.

DF does a good job. When Moore's law slows down and our performance ambitions increase, this leads to design innovations. Software innovations like VRS will also be critical – Xbox Series X rewrites the rules for console design – and the level of performance should be exceptionally high. Https://t.co/1Kddsolxti

– Phil Spencer (@ XboxP3), December 19, 2019

Quite normal, actually. But then Randy Pitchford decided to give a lecture on how Moore's Law works:

Is Moore's law slowing down? How many transistors in the X series? What if Moore's Law is like the 4 Minute Mile? Your ambitious message for the Xbox One X was inspiring, but for the X series, this seems more of an excuse. https://t.co/7ihDmwWzO3

– Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic), December 19, 2019

The problem with trying to talk about Moore's Law is that Moore's Law is not just one thing. There is Gordon Moore's original 1965 law, which predicted an annual doubling of transistor density. He later revised this every two years. In 2015, Intel's then CEO, Brian Krzanich, admitted that cadence has slowed to a true density that doubles approximately every 2.5 years. For decades, Moore's Law has often been conflicted with another related principle, Dennard scaling, which predicted that smaller transistors would use less voltage proportionally and could therefore be clocked higher with less energy. Since Moore's Law functionally enabled Dennard scaling, people dropped Dennard and simply said "Moore's Law" as a reference for the "smaller, faster, cheaper" treadmill.

Unfortunately, Pitchford has decided to double up with graphics that don't really prove his point of view.

First, the speed of transistor density has slowed down – you can see it flatten out somewhat over time compared to the rate of improvement earlier in history. However, keep in mind that this is just a diagram of the number of transistors. What happens if we include other data points that are often discussed as part of "Moore's Law"?

According to the data, Moore's law is undoubtedly slowing down and the factors responsible for higher performance are no longer scaled. While the density continues to improve, clocks are not displayed. Single-thread performance increases very slowly. Intel has managed to bring its 14nm technology up to 5GHz in some high-end SKUs, but its current crop of 10nm chips has much lower clock speeds. AMD's 7nm CPUs are much faster than previous components, but do not achieve extremely high clock speeds either. The clock component of Moore's Law, which Dennard always borrowed anyway, is ready. Density improvements continue, but it has become much more difficult to make useful gains in overall performance. The reason why AMD introduced chipsets was that the continued shrinking of certain aspects of the CPU now has more negative than positive effects.

Businesses will never stop talking about Moore's law. It's too convenient a way to summarize the idea that computers get better over time, and the public is familiar enough with it to have a vague understanding of the concept. AMD and Intel are turning to technologies and ideas they haven't used before, such as chips for AMD and new connectivity technologies for Intel. However, we incorporate knowledge from areas that were not previously part of the lithographic shrinking process. Variable shading rates, according to Spencer, are likely important for the future of Xbox efficiency, but part of the reason we need new approaches is because the old ones run out of gas.

I expect the Xbox Series X to offer a significant performance improvement over the Xbox One X, but I think the biggest gains will be on the CPU and memory side of the equation. Using an eight-core Ryzen CPU instead of a Jaguar part provides a huge increase in CPU performance while switching from hard drives to SSDs – and, according to all reports, not only to any drive, but also to ultra-high-speed -Drives – an increase should allow memory improvements are so dramatic that they can lead to changes in game design. The GPU side gains will also be significant, but I think the CPU and memory boost will be the bigger drivers.

Read it now: