Randy Orton appears to have been injured in a WWE live event

Several spectators reported that Orton had been injured while playing with AJ Styles and could not finish. It seemed to have something to do with his knee and he needed help backwards. WWE.com acknowledged the violation this morning:

Amid various unconfirmed reports that Randy Orton suffered a leg injury during a game at WWE's live event in Hershey, Pennsylvania on Sunday evening, WWE.com has learned that the 13-time world champion is undergoing a medical exam. The extent of possible injuries to Orton is not yet known.

WWE.com will provide updates on this evolving story as it becomes available.

That seems pretty easy, if not informative. The wrestling observer, however, says it's a job.

A knee injury that Randy Orton suffered at a WWE home show on Sunday evening is part of an act that Dave Meltzer broadcasts on television.

It's hard for me to imagine a very interesting story that could have come from "I hurt my leg in Hershey", but that would be a strange thing for Dave if he didn't have a reliable source, so we'll see. If Randy shows up on Raw with crutches and a microphone, we'll see where we're going.