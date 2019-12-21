Randy Fichtner's best preparations must be in the Steelers Pro Bowl linemen

Loading...

The Steelers offense does not have many experienced players to turn to to lead this season. And I'm not talking about vocal leadership, it's about which players can do the heavy lifting for the offense in the big moments.

The two players that best fit that category are the only two offensive players that came to the Pro Bowl this year, Maurkice Pouncey and David DeCastro. Even if JuJu Smith-Schuster and James Conner Game creators are necessary, both DeCastro and Pouncey can do the job to control the midfield.

Doing so allows the rest of the offense to run more efficiently, and that may be the unit's ticket to do enough to win its last two games:

