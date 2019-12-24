Rami Malek's James Bond Villain was inspired by Freddie Mercury

Loading...

Rami Malek, who succeeded in Queen’s Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, a performance that won him an Oscar… Chee-Chee, the Gorilla in Dolittle? Despite this iconic poster, however, it's not Malek's most anticipated role of the year: that would be James Bond's "villain" Safin in No Time to Die. Little is known about the character, although the Mr. Robot star revealed in an interview with Empire that Safin was partially inspired by the singer "Don & # 39; t Stop Me Now".

"If I went in there and tried to make a copy of someone, what joy or fun would that mean for anyone? I think that's a lesson I learned from Mr. Mercury. If it's not original, then why? "He asked." I've put some things from some of my favorites in my pocket. But I tried to fill that character with something every day that I thought made sense, but it could be shocking and disturbing at the same time. "

Malek even worked with the same Bohemian Rhapsody dialogue trainer, adding that he wanted to "create something that we cannot tie to a specific part of the world." An indefinable accent when you expect James Bond to die. Now you know why.

(Via Empire)

