Ramen brand voluntarily withdrawn due to listeria concerns

Updated: 10:18 PM EST December 30, 2019

Veggie Noodle Co. said Saturday that it would voluntarily withdraw the Cece & # 39; s Fresh Veggie Ramen brand with chicken broth due to concerns that the contained egg might be contaminated with listeria.

Veggie Noodle gets its hard-boiled eggs from Georgia-based Almark Foods, which removed its hard-boiled eggs earlier this month. Almark has extended its recall twice to involve even more products.

The recall affects all expiration dates of the Fresh Veggie Ramen, but not other products, the company said.

Listeria is a bacterium that can cause serious and life-threatening infections in children and the elderly. Healthy people may suffer from a high fever, headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, and pregnant women may have abortions or stillbirths due to listeria.

The current listeria outbreak has caused death and illness in five states, including Texas, Florida, South Carolina, Pennsylvania and Maine.

