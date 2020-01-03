Ram has surpassed Silverado in sales, he's laughing at that, he can't get enough of this

Loading...

Photo: RamTruck Yeah Trucks are good!

My teenage nephew once asked me if I preferred Chevy trucks or Ford trucks, and I wanted to tell him that it was the most boring and boring car debate I had, but I didn't do it because he is a teenager. In any case, it is also outdated, because Ram.

Ram has been beating Chevy for a while, but today they published figures confirming that it was the first time in a full year that Ram had sold more trucks than Chevy. Ram sold 633,694 trucks in 2019, steadily higher than the 575,600 Silverados sold in that period, but lower than the 802,962 trucks that GM sold in total, if GMC adds.

So, before saying anything, yes, GM is still hitting Ram, but Chevy alone is no longer. That and this time was not for a whole year of sales for the first time.

These figures do not matter for a couple of reasons, namely that sales volumes do not have much to do with profits, since Ram, in particular, uses many sales incentives to increase the number of sales of his trucks. Nor do they matter because GM will tell you that it makes lots and lots of money on every truck it sells, and 802,962 trucks is a healthy number.

The buyers don't care either, since there is no danger that these trucks will leave the market or change significantly soon (except, of course, for the next electrification of the trucks, but I suspect that their internal combustion versions will be available for a good weather). long ago).

Nor does it matter because Ford has routinely kicked both Chevy and Ram for decades.

So, what leaves us is a tedious debate about whether this is important for anyone who does not work at GM or Ram or who is not a shareholder of those companies, and the answer, somewhat surprising, is that it does. You will find them in the comments here! I get it; Buying cars is emotional, and people are very attached to something they have invested tens of thousands of dollars.

And maybe I should have said something like everything I said to my teenage nephew. Instead, I said, "Chevy?! I guess?!" If you ask me again in a few years, I'll be forced to explain in any case that I'm sorry, I'm busy, I just can't have this conversation for the rest of my life, life.

