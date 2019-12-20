Rail crude oil exports decrease 15% in October as the price differential increases: Canada Energy Regulator

Loading...

By Canadian Press staff

Published on December 20, 2019

Updated December 20, 2019 at 5:39 p.m.

According to the Canadian Energy Regulatory Agency, rail crude oil exports fell 15 percent in October to 270,000 barrels a day from 319,600 barrels a day in September.

The October number is the lowest in six months and is well below the record high of 354,000 bpd set in December 2018.

The regulator gives the decline a reason for the smaller price difference between the oil price for Western Canadian Select bitumen mixtures in Alberta and the US reference price for West Texas Intermediate in New York.

It costs more to ship oil by rail than by pipeline, so bigger differences are needed to make the practice profitable.

The Alberta government is expecting an increase in rail transportation of crude oil after a program is announced at the end of October so that producers who increase rail capacity can increase their production.

The amount of oil that large companies are allowed to produce in December has been set at 3.81 million bpd, after 3.56 million bpd when a provincial cutback program was launched last January.

