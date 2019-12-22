Raiders still in the playoff hunt with defeats of Titans, Steelers – The Reporter

Loading...

With a victory against the Chargers on Sunday, the Raiders will head to Week 17 with the opportunity to reach the playoffs.

Four games on Sunday morning had the opportunity to end the Raiders' hopes for playoffs, but they all fell in their favor, and several of them ended just before the start of their game against the Chargers in Los Angeles.

The Browns' loss by 31-15 against the Ravens finally eliminated Cleveland from the playoff box with their ninth loss of the season.

The 38-28 road victory of New Orleans in Tennessee and the surprise victory of the Jets over the Steelers prevented both losing teams from obtaining their ninth victory, which would have taken them away from the reach of the 6-8 Raiders.

The strangest part of the Raiders' playoff situation is that they depend on the Colts to win and join a four-way tie for second place in the wild card of the AFC. Indianapolis was forced to beat North Carolina 38-6 in the first start of rookie Will Grier as Panthers quarterback.

If the four games follow the Raiders' path next week, they are likely to be in the playoffs thanks to the strength of the victory over Pittsburgh.

This is what Week 17 implies for all the teams involved:

Steelers: in Ravens (10 a.m.) – BAL must win

Titans: in Texans (10 a.m.) – HOU must win

Ponies: in Jaguars (10 a.m.) – IND must win

Muggers: in Broncos (1:25 p.m.) – OAK must win

Unfortunately for the Raiders, Baltimore has already won first place in the AFC and will have no incentive to play as a starter against Pittsburgh.