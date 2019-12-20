Raiders' musical chairs on the offensive line continue while Incognito won't face the Chargers – The Reporter

Loading...

ALAMEDA – The Raiders will begin their eighth different combination of offensive linemen on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, as left guard Richie Incognito was excluded for an ankle injury.

Incognito, injured in the last play of the game when Derek Carr uncorked a Hail Mary pass in the end zone in a 20-16 loss to Jacksonville, did not practice all this week. Appointed substitute of the Pro Bowl in the left guard, Incognito had made 12 consecutive starts in the left guard since leaving a two-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.

Also outside, as expected, is runner Josh Jacobs (shoulder) and linebacker Marquel Lee (toe).

Denzelle Good, who has started three times on the right side this season, will make his fourth opening this season and the first since October 6 against the Chicago Bears, will replace Incognito. Coach Jon Gruden said Friday that the Raiders would probably call a player from the practice squad to be the backup in both guard positions, with Lester Cotton Sr. and Kyle Kalis as candidates.

The Raiders online game has improved dramatically overall for a year despite the fact that left tackle Kolton Miller is the only player to make each start. Incognito opened in suspension, center Rodney Hudson missed a game with an ankle injury, Gabe Jackson missed the first five games with a knee injury and Trent Brown missed a game with an ankle injury and more with a pectoral rupture before being placed in the injured reserve.

Line coach Tom Cable has been mixing and combining all season with reservations such as Jordan Devey (who entered the list of injured reserves), Andre James, Good, David Sharpe and Brandon Parker intervening in the initial roles when necessary.

"The coach's cable doesn't expect anything less from anyone when they intervene," Good said. "Me replacing Richie, I replacing Gabe, Andre replacing Rodney, the level of expectation does not go down. Despite how deep this line is, I feel we have many gears that we can connect if someone fails or something goes wrong."

Good (6 feet 5 inches, 340 pounds) joined the Raiders during the 2018 season after being released by the Indianapolis Colts and played in four games with three starts. He is a 44-game veteran with 26 starts and believes that looking closely at Incognito and Jackson while staying prepared as a reserve has helped his game in general.

"Richie has been a good presence of veterans, a good leader," Good said. "It has shown me many things to improve my game. I can see it in a movie and copy it like a cat because it has been doing it at a high level for a long time and I want to do the same. I imitate his game or some parts of Gabe's game alone to improve mine. "

Attrition is a normal part of the NFL's life, but the physical demands of the sport have particularly affected the Raiders.

"We lost three linebackers throughout the year, two assurances, our corps corps received a lot of blows, tight end, offensive line, and we lost our punter pitcher in special teams," said Gruden. "It has been quite difficult, but it has been a great opportunity for other boys to have a chance." In the long run, I think it will help our team. "

Gruden appreciates what the players have done to leave the field when they are injured, with Jacobs, wide receiver Tyrell Williams (plantar faciitis), Hudson, Jackson and Incognito among those who have sometimes taken all week to get to the point where they can step on the field in something that approaches its full strength.

"What you don't see sometimes is what these guys go through to get to the game," Gruden said. "I'm not just talking about our players, but about league players, period. When you can play really well in this league when you're not 100 percent, he's a great professional soccer player."

Rod Smith (45) carries the ball for Dallas against the 49ers in the 2018 game at Levi Stadium.

ROD SMITH COULD ARRIVE

Rod Smith, the veteran five-year-old runner who signed on December 10 when Jacobs' shoulder injury worsened, could find a role that carries the ball, as well as special teams against the Chargers.

Smith (6 feet 2 inches, 236 pounds), offers a larger option to DeAndre Washington and Jalen Richard and could figure in a power formation with fullback Alec Ingold as the main blocker.

"He has a big back. He could get a couple of reps," Gruden said. "We need Rod for special teams obviously, with our injury to Marquel Lee. He will play in teams and hopefully he'll get a couple of shots there as a runner."

Smith, who played for Dallas from 2015-18 under current Raiders special teams coach Rich Bisaccia, had an advantage in terms of special teams and has been trying his best to learn the offensive playbook.

"I feel like I've been learning quite fast," said Smith. "It's late in the season, so you ask questions, you try to be a sponge and you do the best you can."

Smith's biggest season on the offense was 2017 in Dallas, when he led 55 times for 242 yards and four touchdowns and had 19 receptions for 202 yards, including an 81-yard touchdown play.

"I know the type of athlete I am," Smith said. "I know what I am capable of doing and I have a movie that will speak for me." I'm really just trying to be ready when I have my chance, finish the season well and start again at the beginning of next year. Since I arrived here it has been nothing but good vibes. It's something I would like to be a part of next year. "

