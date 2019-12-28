Raiders downgrade Josh Jacobs – he won't face Denver – The Reporter

Loading...

DENVER – Raiders runner rookie season Josh Jacobs is over.

Jacobs, who set a rookie record in the franchise with 1,150 yards on the ground, was downgraded from "doubtful" to "out" on Saturday, as he did not make the trip in the team's letter to Denver for the regular season finale of The Raiders

The Raiders (7-8) have an outside shot at a tiebreaker with a road victory on Sunday against the Broncos (6-9).

It will be the third time in the last four games that Jacobs has not played, fighting a right shoulder injury suffered on October 20 and more recently a skin procedure that the runner characterized as "surgery" in a network publication social. The official designation for Jacobs was "shoulder / disease".

A leading NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate, Jacobs led 242 times, averaged 4.8 yards per carry and scored seven touchdowns. Jacobs' last action was on December 15 against Jacksonville, when he ran 24 times for 89 yards and coach Jon Gruden later said he had trouble taking off the shoulder pads.

Jacobs finished his rookie season with five games in more than 100 yards on the ground, with a maximum of 124 yards in 21 carries against Green Bay. He hurt his shoulder that game (Jacobs later said on Instagram that he was fractured) in his first carry and returned to finish the game. Since October 20, Jacobs' practice time has been limited since he and the Raiders managed to get the injury to get as much production as possible.

With Jacobs out, the main ball carrier's duty will fall to DeAndre Washington, who had 24 carries for 85 yards in a 24-17 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. He will receive help from Jalen Richard and possibly Rod Smith, although Smith did not see any offensive action against the Chargers.

Guard Richie Incognito, who like Jacobs was listed as "doubtful" on Friday, made the trip but is unlikely to play.

Jacobs' main competition to be named the best rookie in the NFL is Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray, who closes the season on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. Murray is questionable to play with a hamstring strain.

Murray has completed 64.6 percent of his passes (322 to 500) in the NFL draft, as well as the former selected in the Athletics draft. touchdowns

Jacobs was a Alabama first-round pick, No. 24 overall, selected with one of the elections the Raiders acquired from the Chicago Bears in exchange for defensive end Khalil Mack.

