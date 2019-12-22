Raider Nation swarm "road game" in front of Chargers in Los Angeles – The Reporter

Loading...

The Raiders spent only 13 seasons in Los Angeles, but somehow it will always be home to the team when they leave Oakland.

The Chargers have learned that the hard way in their three home games against their former SoCal neighbors since they moved from I-5 to Los Angeles in 2017.

Sunday's game was no exception, as Raiders fans arrived at Dignity Health Sports Park. CBS color commentator Trent Green estimated at the end of the third quarter that the crowd was at least 90 percent silver and black.

The amount of black shirts here is really remarkable. I had heard stories. . . It is true. However, the #Raiders have not won here in two attempts.

The assailants have what amounts to black holes in both end zones and defenders love them.

After a hurried touchdown at the end of the first half, Derek Carr went and greeted some of the representatives of the Raider Nation who had infiltrated enemy territory.

Only one #RaiderNation. pic.twitter.com/lGhR4639fS

It has been a strange existence for the Chargers since their return to Los Angeles: they have not been able to build a large fan base in Los Angeles. In fact, on Sunday morning ESPN reported that Philip Rivers had to resort to a silent count last week in the defeat of the Chargers against the Minnesota Vikings.

The relocated Rams have also had their fair share of struggles in Los Angeles, although their relative success and history in the area has helped them rise to tenth place in the NFL's assistance per game this season. The Chargers, harmed by their 27,000-seat stadium, are the last dead

A source told Adam Schefter of ESPN, simply: “L.A. is not a city of the Chargers.” However, it is a city of the Raiders.

When the Raiders move to Las Vegas in 2020, Los Raiders fans will have a four-hour trip to the local games, instead of the five-hour trip to Oakland.