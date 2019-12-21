‘Raging’ McAvennie Wants Green Brigade Ban

Loading...

Frankie McAvennie has written for The Scottish Sun about how furious he was when he saw the Rod Stewart banner revealed at Celtic Park this month.

The extraordinary circuit after dinner believes that fans who follow the club around the world, raise money for big causes and generally add noise and color to our games should be banned for daring to call Rod.

The singer takes advantage of the green pound while openly supporting a political party that has condemned this country to difficult times, not that Macca or Rod feel the effects.

If Rod Stewart has the right to say what he wants, then so is the Green Brigade and advocating the group's ban on the banner is a ridiculous stance.

The former Celtic player openly admits that he will receive his opinion in his solar column, but he doesn't care.

"The alleged Celtic supporters who told Rod Stewart that he is not welcome at Parkhead for being a Tory should have their season tickets eliminated.

"I may need to change my Santa hat for a protective helmet, but this must be said."

Macca is another guy who makes money with Celtic support, but is happy to throw them under the bus when the mainstream media throws some money at him.

I'd rather see Frankie McAvennie canceled than the Green Brigade banned in Celtic Park.

Maybe I should keep talking about West Ham.