Rachel Bilson and Bill Hader cause dating rumors after a coffee break

New Year, a new love for Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson?

On Saturday, the "Barry" actor was seen in a Starbucks in his hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma, with the former "OC" actress seen behind him, according to a photograph published Sunday by TMZ.

The site also reported that Hader took Bilson's hand during the tour, as they were joined by members of the student's "Saturday Night Live" family.

Bilson, 38, and Hader, 41, have some history, as they both appeared in "The To Do List" in 2013, which was written and directed by Maggie Carey, Hader's ex-wife.

Hader filed for divorce from Carey in 2017 after 11 years of marriage. They share three daughters.

Bilson, who was recently linked to former "Bachelor" student Nick Viall, shares his 5-year-old daughter Briar Rose with former Hayden Christensen. He was also suspended in 2017.

The representatives of Bilson and Hader did not immediately respond to our request for comments.

