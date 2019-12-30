Race-to-race overview and tips for Gosford Tuesday races

Loading...

Race 2: Maiden Handicap (1200m)

Tricky maiden where the market will be a huge indicator with a few first starters. After only debuting on this track as a well-endowed favorite in a smart field, 3YO Rosehill filly 7. Port of Hyannis was sent back to practice and responded with a smart victory by keeping pace before crossing the interior. Better for experience and design the interior door.

Dangers: Randwick filly and first starter 8. Le Gai Soleil (Danzero's Tavistock x Night Danza) is a fascinating cross between the recently deceased prolific NZ who remains the father of a former Golden Slipper winner. Tested OK and draws well. Improved gelding 3YO Warwick Farm 1. Seberton has been tough on the market, finishing OK in two innings to start his career, and can go along with the current blinders and the first senior runner entered. Another 3 year old filly from the Godolphin production line, intelligently named 6. Exact replica (Exceed And Excel x Copy by Street Cry) has had two progressive trials but is likely to find it difficult from a wide door. Stablemate filly 10. Kennebec can improve strongly on the third start after a bad descent at Hawkesbury.

How to play: Port Hyannis in each direction and box exacta 1,7,8. Odds and even: Split.

Race 3: BM 64 Handicap (1600m)

Another strong tactical battle over the mile, with a pile of hopes. Mare Wyong 6 years old 4. Ondo Pasa suddenly goes up in weight but only has to keep its shape to approach after coming home from behind to beat a practical field from BM 64 to Wyong in its only try on the mile before ending hard again along the interior of the midfielder to just miss BM 78's more solid metro category.

Dangers: Gelding Randwick 3 years old in light running 5. Ulysses is progressing well in its first preparation. Career away to win his first on the second start with something in hand before beating everything except the winner in his last two at Kembla. Likes to move forward, but this is more difficult, especially due to a wider draw on a tighter track. Expect a natural improvement from the 4 year old Rosehill mare 7. Peace of mind, who did his best job late by taking over from Wyong and won his only second previous run. Keep a close eye on the market on the Randwick 3 year old filly 8. Money Magic, who fought to win when he made his debut at Kembla. Although this is a marked increase in grade, it has been refreshed and is elevated to cross a lot of ground. 8 year old gelding Wyong 2. Hammond Lane has been in place for a while and was rewarded when he grabbed the Mudgee Cup in double-digit odds. Has been carrying its biggest weight in a while thanks to a large draw, so the job is ahead. Another veteran who stays for his 72nd start, Warwick Farm 9YO 3. Hirokin was undesirable in betting, but almost snatched second place in the Mudgee Cup after coming from a wide draw to keep up with speed and got a 2kg claim over the distance from his pet.

How to play: Ondo Pasa in each direction and the first four 4,5,7 / 2,3,4,5,7,8 / 2,3,4,5,7,8 / 2,3,4,5,7,8 . Odds and even: Split.

Race 4: Handicap class 1 (1000m)

A nice follow-up race for a 3 year old filly Randwick and an impressive first winner 2. Circus, who easily rounded them up in Newcastle and draws to repeat the dose, continuing the speed to the end.

Dangers: drawn next door, intelligent foal 1. War resumes a fine trial for the superior juvenile court. Has faced intelligent opposition as a 2 year old and only the victory so far has arrived at the third start on this track. Be surprised if something wins, but Hawkesbury's filly 3. Islands, which resumes from the interior door, and improves the filly Scone 7. Tango Stepz, who had two points back and gets a 2kg allowance, is the best of the rest.

How to play: Circus to win, quinella 1 and 2, and trifecta 1,2 / 1,2,3 / 1,2,3. Odds and even: Split.

Race 5: 3YO Maiden Plate (1000m)

Lots of luck again on the five-year dash. Love godolphin 1. Cathars, which has not run for more than 11 months, but has taken the helm of the last company for 2 years and seems well prepared after two intelligent tests which return in the form of gelding.

Dangers: hard to believe talented 4. Covert Ops is still a young girl after six starts, but after getting close in a few descents in good winter company of 2 years, he also takes a good try as a gelding. Bound to be on arrival. Warwick Farm filly 9. Deep Crystal (Bernardini's Deep Field x Crystal River) has to overcome a nightmarish draw at first, but she was bred to fly and seems to be listening to two straight wins. Well bred Warwick Farm filly 10. Diddles seems well placed after having fought hard from the front at Wyong in his second start only.

How to play: Cathars to win and quinella 1 and 3. Odds and even: Chances.

Race 6: Maiden Plate (1600m)

Up to the mile again for girls at fixed weights and Randwick gelding 3 years 9. The Snooperstar is in good shape now and bursting with piercing after three passes this preparation. Waiting to win at Hawkesbury before missing and the big draw is the only real question.

Dangers: Improvement of the 3 year old Warwick Farm filly 10. Zounate is also close to breaking through in its first preparation. Disappointed as a hot favorite at Orange before falling into the last stride at Hawkesbury. While he is also jumping off a large barrier, the apprentice in form lifts 2 kg. I liked the way the gelding Randwick 3 years 8. Somnus finished in that same race in Hawkesbury second place, and if he can find early coverage of an awkward draw, will be charged upon arrival. Look at the market on the gelding 4YO 5. Sayl. Has talent but did a lot of damage in a mixed preparation at Victoria, twice rejecting the race with bad manners. Main states of stable switches, with indicators flashing off. Rosehill filly 14. Southern Spirit has shown steady improvement to the mile in three races to start his career and is drawing a fine escape route.

How to play: The Snooperstar will win and trifect 8,9,10 / 5,8,9,10,14 / 5,8,9,10,14. Odds and even: Split.

Race 7: BM 64 Handicap (1200m)

Competitive finish, but takeover of the 4YO Warwick Farm gelding 1. Superbowl Sunday seems very well placed after two tests before on a track which suits its model before. Won the first preparation on the same trip and obtains a practical claim of 2 kg.

Hazards: Randwick gelding 4YO 5. Lucand Lad also takes two tries and normally comes to hand quickly. Gelding progressive Godolphin 3 years 15. Mercury finished well to win his third place at Kembla, but very disappointing at the next start in this category, even if the winner is intelligent and has since won again. Gelding Randwick 3 years light race 14. Invincible Dash took place together in two trials but may be looking for the race for a larger draw.

How to play: Superbowl Sunday to win. Odds and even: Chances.

Best bets: Race 4 – 2. Circus; Race 7 – 1. Sunday Superbowl.

Best value: Race 5 – 1. Cathars.

Advice provided by Racing NSW

Complete formats and reruns of racing available on racingnsw.com.au

