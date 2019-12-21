Race Tips for Galloping in Moruya

Loading...

How to play it: Shady Diamond in each direction and exact box 1,2,3;Odds and Evens (First 2): Split



Race 2: MAIDEN PLATE (1300m)

Great open battle here for young girls at fixed weights, with some first starters exposed. 3 year old local gelding 7. Icksta improved the lengths in his second run here, finishing hard in one spot after being well supported, and should peak. You just have to overcome a larger draw.

Dangers: Local gelding Rival 4 years 3. Mythalogical resumes in the blinders without official trial after two fairs in winter and would have worked well. Watch the market on the famous gelding 3YO Goulburn 6. Clogs (All Too Hard x Street Dance by Savabeel) which has not been seen in testing since May 6 when it quietly climbed in the back, but debuts in blinders for a solid stable country .



How to play it: Icksta to win; Odds and Evens Odds



Race 3: MAIDEN PLATE (1650m)

Another fixed weight competition for young girls on more ground. Hawkesbury 4YO 1. Black Star Bowie missed only one place in one in six and knocked on the door. Expecting to win second place at Tuncurry when he was heavily supported before being knocked out late by one in record time. Again draws to be in the line of fire, although a small request with the sharp increase in distance.

Hazards: Gelding Canberra 3 years old 6. Fever Tree is still improving. Weakened late after leading into a much stronger girl at Mudgee but probably quieter and the blinders come off. Watch for the 3 year old Warwick Farm filly 12. Miss Monte get home late. Has not raced in six starts yet, but his last effort behind the Smart Money Heist in Canberra by far at speed when speckled at high odds is a solid indicator.

How to play: Black Star Bowie to win; Odds and Evens: Split



Race 4: BM 58 HCP (1425m)

Good race for this grade, and the best three layers can fight against that. Looks great for the 4 year old progressive Kembla mare 2. Gemmahra who propelled the summit to a dominant third-place victory at Nowra and generally faced better opposition.

Hazards: Gelding Canberra 5YO 3. Sugar pine bolted into his young girl from front to front sapphire coast not far away as a strongly supported favorite at Wagga and draws to get a charmed run. Gelding Kembla 4YO 1. We are leaving paid the price for a second career victory at Nowra. Gets 5 kg for that, but it's his pet trip, and he has quality. Be surprised if something wins, but include the 4-year-old Kembla mare 5. Tochi, improving the local gelding by 4 years 6. Tribbiani, and 5 year old gelding from the south coast 7. Roseirro in larger exotic species.



How to play it: Gemmahra wins and collects exactly 1,2,3; Odds and Evens: Split



Race 5 CLASS 2 HCP (1300m)

4 year old intelligent gelding 2. Pauper is the one who pulled back after a big third final race on a highway at Rosehill three weeks ago. Hope was high on Saturday's Randwick highway before connections decided to save him for it. The interior can be tricky for a horse who likes to settle in, but who just needs to gallop free space at the turn.

Dangers: From the same shape line, coherent Canberra 4YO gelding 1. Eurosay missed by a head taking the same highway as Pauper. The second place form is solid and is doing well after the 3 kg runner's claim, but jumping a wide barrier is the test. Nowra 4YO Mare 3. All the tiaras resumes without public trial, but quickly comes to hand. Before spelling, she flew so that a dominant girl won this track, before going out of her depth in a BM 78 at Rosehill. Gelding Warwick Farm 5 years 4. Damit held his form well during this preparation by winning a C1 in Bathurst with two downhills of less than 60 kg before staying strong in a more difficult race at Newcastle. 6 year old local gelding 5. Theater tickets challenged a drift of bets to go home and win first after a five month break and, although this is more difficult, draw to get a lot of coverage and become clear after the runner's full claim. Randwick Mare 5 years old 11. Savannah rose looks good in this despite a delicate draw after having struggled hard behind Brunetta at Wyong before a moderate race at Hawkesbury, and obtains turn signals for the first time. 7. Budderoo Prince closed well resume at home and is the best of the rest.

How to play: Pauper to win and trifecta 2 / 1,3,4,5 / 1,3,4,5; Odds and Evens: Split



Race 6: CHRISTMAS CUP OPEN HCP (1300m)

Beautiful feature race and 5 year old intelligent Queanbeyan gelding 2. Up Trumpz is the one to beat. Was less than half a length from Don & # 39; t Give A Damn in tougher company in Gundagai before finishing hard to miss in a federal in Canberra. Travel for pets and is a reliable weight carrier.

Dangers: Canberra gelding 7 years old 1. Man of peace was in good shape in a stronger metro company before being forced to take a break of almost 11 months compared to the end of last year. Upgraded by taking over a BM 78 at Randwick before moderate efforts in these same two races at Gundagai and Canberra. Fourth place, lean and inward pulling, is her chance to return to the winner's circle. Mare Queanbeyan 6 years old 8. Our income finished well at higher odds in the consecutive BM 70 metros before a similar closing race in the same federal in Canberra, and seems well weighed on 54 kg. Big striding gris, Gelding 8 years old Nowra 3. Budderoo Knight resumes a very calm test, but three of his eight career victories out of 43 starts have resurfaced. Draws to get a good position behind the speed, and can drive to the finish, while the local 5 year old mare 7. Bellegano has propelled home to win all three starts of this preparation and, although it is more difficult, considerably decreases in weight after the claim by the runner by 3 kg.



How to play: Up Trumpz to win and trifecta 1,2,8 / 1,2,3,7,8 / 1,2,3,7,8; Odds and Evens: Split



Race 7 CHRISTMAS FLYING OPEN HCP (1010m)

Same sprint to finish. Gelding Kembla 6 years old 2. Virgilio shoots after going back. It was a market drifter who at best resumed a fair race in a BM 70 metro, but half of his six career victories came second.

Dangers: Gelding Kembla 7 years old 3. Coolotta seems well placed after a good draw and has a good fresh record. Gelding Canberra 8 years old 1. Burradoo will find it a little easier after outclassing at a high rating in consecutive BM 78s at Rosehill before doing their best work late behind Exaggerating in a BM 83 at Wagga. Draw the interior, with a much needed claim of 3 kg. Gelding Kembla 5 years slightly racy 7. Twirling foam regained a test victory and won two of the first four. Given its consistency, it looks very well treated on 54 kg. Gelding Queanbeyan 4YO 11. Hard Core ran a series of tight rankings when it was tough on the market before being rewarded with a victory on the sapphire coast. Increase the quality fairly here, but decrease weight considerably and design to get a track with cover.



How to play it: Virgilio to win and boxer trifecta 1,2,3,7; Odds and Evens: Split



BEST Paris

Race 5: 2. PAUPER

Race 6: 2. UP TRUMPZ



BEST VALUE

Race 7: 2. VIRGILIO

Advice provided by Racing NSW

Full formats and reruns available on racingnsw.com.au

Most seen in sport

Loading