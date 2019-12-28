Race-by-race overview and advice for Murwillumbah

Loading...

How to play: Shy Boy to win and box trifecta and first four 4,6,7,8; Odens and Evens: Evens



Race 2: BM 66 HCP (1100m)

Now for older sprinters, and it's a tricky affair. I loved the 4 year old Gold Coast progressive mare 6. Mosht Up surpassed third at Grafton, and although it is a little more difficult, it has enough promise and seems to be treated well at the weights.

Dangers: After grabbing a C1 second place at 4 year old Gold Coast stallion Grafton 3. Invincore Coffs was poor at that grade when it was easy to bet. Draw a lot better here and can bounce. The best is yet to come from the 5 year old Grafton gelding 2. Rioli who won only once in 16 but placed another seven times. At the end of winter, the shape was good thanks to a few good motorway courses, even if it has not been officially tested and might just need the race. Gelding, 6 years old, based at Eagle Farm 1. Turn on the light resumes with a fair first record and the blinders off. Campaigned in a practical metro company last time and won an upcoming test, although 62 kg is an absolute ceiling weight.

How to play it: Mosht Up to win; Odds and Evens: Split



Race 3: BM 58 HCP (1530m)

Tactical competition in the middle of the trip. Lightly-run local 4YO mare 3. Put myself in danger has greater reach and potential. Loaded at home since well back to win a C1 here in second place and is intended for better races. It looks like the one to beat, with a clear course from the 500m!

Dangers: Ballina 6YO gelding 2. Tycoon Rossa found the line well prepared and was rewarded with an intelligent victory on this track and this note at the last start. Up to 2 kg, but pulled to get a lot of coverage and can win again. Expect a 4 year old Gold Coast gelding 5. Concave having entered hard after reaching the hard line in third place in a C2 when it is supported by double-digit odds. Nicely bred by Zoustar of Teardrop Rock, who had city class ability by winning five in just 11 starts. Gelding Rival 7YO Gold Coast 1. The equalizer climbs to 61 kg and hasn't gained in a while despite tactical changes on both sides of the border. It is better to drive out of speed, and that is a much needed drop in grade. Ballina 3YO foal 4. Torrens is an intriguing runner from a former Cox Plate winner. Resumes without public trial, but defied a huge bet to drift home and win the Gold Coast debut on the last day of winter.

How to play it: Jeopardize to win; Odds and Evens: Split



Race 4: MAIDEN HCP (1530m)

It's not easier here, but the 4 year old Gold Coast mare 2. Build gets a chance to finally break through. She came back in line after crossing wide barriers in her last couple at the Gold and Sunny Coast before returning by motorhome. Draw a lot better here, so it won't be as far in the corner, which is critical in return and on a smaller track.

Dangers: Improvement of a 3 year old Gold Coast filly 5. Reliable nite was closely in his last couple. Weight loss with the turn signals coming off, but will need its share of luck for a large draw. 4 year old local gelding 1. Bosendi also breaks out to win a title on its 10th start. Finished well in a young girl at hand on the Gold Coast before charging to the house of the last to beat everything except the winner a fortnight ago. Again, he will be forced to come back away from a wide draw, but if he gets the speed up front, he will rush towards the finish. Another Gold Coast raider, a 3 year old filly 10. Royal romance was well supported when finishing second place and will appreciate more slippery terrain in the weights.



How to play: Build to win and box trifecta 1,2,5,10; Odds and Evens: Split



Race 5: F & M MAIDEN PLATE (1200m)

Another widely opened case of fixed weights likely to be dominated by 3 year olds from the Gold Coast. One of them, a promising filly 8. More than good, just needs a clear run of 500m to finish over the top. Focus on the house late in a young girl who started out in Grafton. Pulls to store and keep for the final push.

Dangers: Beginner filly from the Gold Coast 12. Vampirina Diamond (Declaration Of War x Vimala by Viscount) eagerly awaits with the blinders on two fierce trials, and stable is smart to prepare them early. Rival filly 7. Careno was not far from resuming this track. The secondary form is generally not as strong but must be a serious chance drawn indoors. Another Gold Coast filly 6. Gandiva is pulled straight off the track, but has early tactical speed and likes to move forward. Stuck on the last correct couple in the deeper girls, and love it from a distance if it can cross without spending too much gas. filly 4. Current will find it easier than the first inaugural company in the Sunshine Coast where she worked from home fairly, but will still have to do everything from a large barrier. Watch the market on the local 3 year old filly and the first starter 9. Real call (Real Saga x Silken Appeal by Tobougg) who had two quiet tries for the head stable, while the 4 year old Grafton mare 3. Nanny's Primed was placed in four of the eight and worked well at home taking over from Ballina. Include in exotic species.



How to play: More than good in each direction and the first four 8,12 / 4,6,7,8,9,12 / 3,4,6,7,8,9,12 / 3,4,6,7 8,9,12; Odens and Evens: Evens



Race 6: CLASS 2 HCP (1200m)

After two spaced passages in the metro company earlier in the year, the 3-year-old local filly 8. Guess gray took over with a smart girl winning this trail when strongly supported. Takes on a more difficult business, but goes down to 54 kg.

Dangers: Gold Coast 4YO Mare 1. Intissimi resumes from a nice draw two tries. Has won two out of six so far, and has been impressive in winning first place in the final preparation for difficult terrain. If local gelding 4 years old 2. Rest of the world gets an equal share of luck in a large draw, it is a serious threat. Has not started in six months but w

as a dominant winner in his debut in the fall before quickly switching to Highway and had two solid tests to prepare. Another promising 3 year old Gold Coast filly 9. My Diamond Girl brought home late to win his debut at Grafton upon confirmation of a big prize. More difficult here, but, like some of them, has enough capacity if it gets breaks. Expect a big fresh blow from the 3YO Gold Coast gelding 6. Vertical who won his Lismore debut in August and tried well. 3 year old local gelding 6. Cinco Star just failed to resume here in a weaker run and lose weight.

How to play: Devine Gray to win and boxer trifecta 1,2,8,9; Odds and Evens: Split



Race 7: BALLINA CUP PRELUDE (1530m)

Featured race bodes well for Matt Dunn's best home track team led by consistent 5-year-old gelding 6. Saxton Rock which backs off from some significant efforts in the upper metro class on Saturday, including a dominant C4 victory at Doomben and finishing just 1.2 lengths from the smart Trevelyan at Eagle Farm. Go ahead from a middle door and look at the one that is rolling. Hazards: gelding Stablemate 6YO 10. Tivoli Street propelled home to gain dominant victories at the Gold Coast and Grafton, before the model and the tempo were opposed to him at Ballina. Will settles down, but watches the good trip for him to charge in on arrival. Gelding Ballina 6 years old 8. Nothingforthepress is largely discarded but now seems ready for this preparation and around his best distance after a close-up in the BM86 Christmas Cup in Lismore. Gelding from Coffs Harbor 7 years old 4. Boncosta won a shock victory in the Murwillumbah Cup in late August in its only race on this track en route to tackle a stronger subway class in the spring when it was out of depth. Arrives after a 10-week break without a public trial, but adapted to this distance.



How to play: Saxton Rock to win and quinella 5 and 10O; Odds and Evens: Split



Race 8: CLASS 2 HCP (1200m)

Competitive and open sprint to finish that looks like a showdown between the Dunn stable and the mighty Edmonds shipyard on the Gold Coast. Home Home Smart Gelding 3 Years 7. Approaching bell came back good for a second preparation just missing as the first strong-backed favorite at Grafton before bringing home for a dominant victory at Coffs. Started the smart city business as 2 years earlier in the year.

Hazards: Mare Stablemate 4YO 1. Dreaming of Gascony seems to be well placed again after finishing hard to land a good bet first in a similar note. Gold Coast progressive filly 3 years 5. flatter was strong at the line at Doomben holding them back to win his young daughter on the third start. Looks well above average, but must overcome a delicate door. Stablemate filly 9. Deep Echo is also promising after landing of her young daughter on the second start, but it is a good progression in grade. Lightly-bred Ballina 4YO Mare 4. Be vigilant resumes a fair trial, but normally comes to hand quickly and draws inside.



How to play: Bells approaching to win and trifecta 1,5,7 / 1,4,5,7,9 / 1,4,5,7,9; Odds and Evens Odds



BEST Paris

Race 2: 6. MOSHT UP

Course4: 2. BUILD



BEST VALUE

Race 8: 7. BELL APPROACH

