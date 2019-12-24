Race-by-race advice and overview for Randwick the day after Christmas

Loading...

Luvaluva – featured in Race 6 – won at Randwick in April 2018, but has only ranked since.

Race 2 – 1:45 p.m. TAB LONG MAY WE PLAY PLATE (1300 METERS)

13. Saigon is good value in each direction on a large track for the first time. She was strong late in both starts and resumed a great race in Gosford a month ago hitting the line behind Instant Attraction, Electric Girl and Crimlet. Barrier one, big track, on the road, go well.

hazards: 5. Rari is the logical horse to beat with narrow defeats in his last two starts at 1400m after leading. Maybe coming back 100m is a plus and it will make a good account of it. 11. Lady Herbert was never on the hunt when he was a favorite in Canterbury at a meeting that suited those who had the rhythm. Having touched this journey before that and the form resisted this race. Right to another chance. 10. Celandine had a lot of support when debuting in Hawkesbury and was very close on arrival. Open to improvement and deserves to be included in the many chances here.

How to play it: Saigon E / W; Odds & Evens: ODDS.

Race 3 – 2:20 PM HYLAND BOXING DAY SALE HANDICAP (1100 METERS)

4. Aim for perfection looked very smart in winning his first two starts, then went up to class on the wet slopes and was not dishonored behind Misteed and Notation. The last essay was excellent and well drawn here. Expecting it to catch a lot of delay.

hazards: 3. Switched didn’t put on a bad one and it scared the Aquitaine on the Kensington track a few weeks ago. Comes through this very strong Kembla race won by Kylease where she was beaten two lengths. Must respect. 5. Adelong returned home to his debut at Wyong, then supported him with a tough pace win at Kembla recently to gain the lead in class. Should be right on pace here and could easily be up to the task. 8. Miss Spiteful is another coach who has been refreshed since winning at Canterbury about five weeks ago. Check on the trial since and while you are wide you will move on and if the bets are solid in the mix.

How to play: Aim For Perfection WIN; Trifecta 4 / 3.5.8 / 3.5.8; Odds & Evens: SPLIT.

Race 4 – HANDICAP QUINCY SELTZER AT 2:55 PM (2400 METERS)

1. Nordic takes out a total forgiveness race at Rosehill when he returns on a trip during his second eye-catching race at Kembla. Not concerned with the wide door, he's good at claiming and with even more luck in the race, he has the greatest depth of form to say he should go near.

hazards: 3. Continuation also pulled wide and this suits his style, as he will have to move forward and it is while rolling that he has to do his best. I resisted this trip well the last time and should work well. 10. Kentucky Tornado is eligible for easier races but there was a lot to like about his second race at 1900m in the last race. No problem with the trip and definitely a one way chance. 7. Dance Away is an advanced player who propelled himself late to win at Wyong over 2100m and the finalist La Grisa has since won at city level mid-week. It is well worth including it in hopes.

How to play it: Nordic E / W; Trifecta 1 / 3.7.10 / 3.7.10); Odds & Evens: ODDS.

Race 5 – 3.30 p.m. TAB HANDICAP (1100 METERS)

2. He's super lucky is still a risky prospect as he is a latecomer, but he was huge after a two month break on the Kensington track earlier this month after exploding the start. Did a lot of work to run third, of course the appropriate costumes and the one to beat.

hazards: 7. I'm Capitan was not dishonored in two runs after a break and had a tough race last time in the company of Saturday beaten three lengths by The Party Girl. Drawn well here and it can improve greatly. 9. Chewbacca is a great watch first for the new stable, even from a wide portal. It tends to run anyway and it is not a difficult starting point for exterior doors. Nice test behind Champagne Cuddles and keeps very safe. 5. Park came back in good style with a victory and a place in the provincials. Down 2.5 kg on a second practice in Hawkesbury and he has already been competitive at this level, so he can show up.

How to play: he is super lucky E / W; 2,5,7,9 trifecta box; Odds & Evens: SPLIT.

Race 6 – 4:10 PM SUMMER CUP (2000 METERS)

6. Live and free should have a chance now until 2000m after three return points. Has shown that he is close to a second victory at the Festival Stakes and his form around this trip is healthy. Ignore the Villiers. Attracted to have a great race and if he wants to win one, it is now.

hazards: 3. Luvaluva Has not won since April 2018 when she scored on this course but she has been placed several times in good company. Her three runs this time were all excellent and, while being beaten in sixth place in The Gong, she did not give up any part of the track that was lower that day. Able to win. 1. Alward has proven once and for all that he did not run 2400m when he was sixth in the Christmas Cup. But he was too strong in 2000m before that and he won seven races on this trip. The wide door can be sticky, but it must move forward and must have another chance. 5. Taikomochi should be ready to peak now after three runs and he led and fought two lengths beaten by Alward last time. Able to give a view.

How to play it: Live And Free E / W; Trifecta 3.6 / 1.3.5.6 / 1.3.5.6; Odds & Evens: SPLIT.

Race 7 – 4:50 p.m. HANDICAP OF FURNITURE FROM BOWERMANS OFFICE (1600 METERS)

1. See believe will never run a bad race and will be much more fit for its sound feedback when it is run down by Excellent proposition. His best form is about a mile and runs forward, so expect him to be on pace and fighting on arrival.

hazards: 2. Mr Dependable There was no chance of leading throughout the 1500m in first place at Rosehill a few weeks ago. It can only be better and for a weight of 2.5 kg, he will be the only one to descend. 9. Austria was unlucky at all when he resumed at Rosehill recently. It was good on the market and found itself in a dead end for the last 200 meters when trying to run. Threatened, but would not pick up at this time. 5. Speed is one of those horses that is usually around the brand but doesn't win often. Comes through the same race as Austria where she fought well to keep third place and is again a chance in each direction.

How to play: see believe believe WIN; Trifecta 1,2 / 1,2,5,9 / 1,2,5,9; Odds & Evens: SPLIT.

Race 8 – 5.30pm SEPOY @ DARLEY HANDICAP (1300 METERS)

9. Rover just won a solid 1,100m start at Rosehill and seems even better suited to the extra distance. Thrown in the background somewhat in a practical field but has all the potential and it will be a surprise if it is not competitive at least.

hazards: 2. Common objective will be much fitter for his first fifth place in a solid race at Rosehill almost four weeks ago. In class and the complaint helps, long but with luck, she is more than capable of appearing. 8. Cock Match drops a few pounds and picks up Nash Rawiller after a solid first third against his age after a two-month hiatus when he led that trip to Rosehill. Expect it to be prominent again and to be respected. 5. Judge Judi has not yet finished worse than the second when resumed from a spell and is in good shape for a close second in a Wyong trial two weeks ago. The trip suits fresh and soft design is therefore to be included in the multiples here.

How to play it: Rover E / W; Odds & Evens: SPLIT.

Advice provided by Racing NSW

Complete formats and reruns of racing available on racingnsw.com.au

