Race-by-race advice and overview for Randwick on Saturday

Loading...

6 bubble ball transitioned from country to provincial to city in a number of last season's races. The return of the mare to the Randwick Kensington track suggests that a subway victory is fast approaching. Kris Lees' galloper did not get the clearest flaw from his rivals. BM70 for 4YO + was executed on the same day as BM70 for three-year-olds fought by 8-Aquataine and 7 switched, both hard on the market here. The oldest horses ran two lengths faster despite the three years that ran a faster length in the first 500 meters. Of course, times are just one piece of the form puzzle, but at double-digit odds, this makes Bubbles Ball an attractive proposition with 54 kg of the draw. 1-Kylease is the returning horse from BM88. The four-year-old ran too hard before the last start.

How to play: Bubbles Ball WIN

Race 3, 2:15 p.m .: TAB Highway Hcp (1100m)

2-Feel The Knight should have won a Highway Handicap at the last start, there is no doubt about it. The four-year-old with Emma and Lucy Longmire just needed room in the 300m but it never came and he always went in line with a few gears in hand, only to be beaten for a long time. The Goulburn-based galloper is back in what appears to be his best career form this time, winning second place on the highway before taking his own place in a BM70 at Canterbury behind Discharged and Charretera, finishing in front of the next winner on Saturday Asharani. 8-Princess Cordelia went straight to the front in a last freeway start and ran away clearly. It was like a favorite at $ 3. Not sure if she warrants being much longer on this after this win, especially after Congregate cleared the form last Saturday.

How to play: Feel The Knight WIN

Race 4, 2:55 p.m .: Schweppes Hcp (1600m)

8-Captain Stardust has as many advantages as anything else in this area. Many went wrong in his first campaign, but he still fought the finish in his four starts. It resulted in a dominant Canterbury victory. The gelding Star Witness savored the mile. Captain Stardust took over at Rosehill over 1300m and despite the 61.5 kg, he won an impressive victory. He gets a big tick on the second trip. There are quite a few benchmarks designated in this race, so I hope the three-year-old coached by Mark Newnham can slip behind the gear. There are two things we know 13-Rocha clock – one, she is a very talented filly, and two, she may miss the start. It is the latter that makes it a risky proposition. 2-Mr reliable was visually brilliant at first but got a very comfortable lead and was entitled to win the way he did.

How to play: Captain Stardust WIN

Race 5, 3:35 p.m .: Sky Racing Active Hcp (1400m)

11-Bandersnatch won its two starts this season with a collective of 6.5 lengths. First in Hawkesbury, he was as impressive on the stopwatch as he was on the eye. The two who completed the rankings (Handfast and Commute) both won their next starts. It was then straight into town for the slippery three-year-old boy and he was not disappointed to have been strongly supported by $ 1.70. expect 2-Sondelon and 9-Knowitall Jack make a game for the lead but doubt that they will have the speed to cross it. There was not much between Bandersnatch and 10-Leviathan when assessing their chances. The gelding Zoustar teased this campaign, with a second place for Burning Crown in Newcastle in record time before finishing third for Diamond Thunder in the Wyong Magic Millions race for children three and four years old. The blinders go off for the first time and he is judged at 1400m.

How to play: Bandersnatch WIN

Race 6, 4:15 p.m .: Ranvet Hcp (1200m)

11-Big Parade never gave his rivals first hope at Gosford, stacking them at the start and in the middle before accelerating brilliantly from the front. Punters Intelligence shows that he ran the last 600m for 33.45s, with a final 200m for 11.13s, so he did not stop for anyone. The time for his 1100m race was comfortably the fastest of the three 1100m races of the day. This time is despite a modest start to the cut. The quality was there. Last preparation, this Deep Field colt in the yard of Clare Cunningham raised his hand as the winner of the Group to come in second position ahead of Kordia in a race entered in his second start. Don't expect 2-Embracer be box-sitting this week. Would be very surprised if he hadn't gone out to control this. He was excellent on the last start after being asked to accelerate with 60 kg remaining at 1100 meters. Can light tables 8-Superium.

How to play: Big Parade WIN

Race 7, 4:55 p.m .: Christmas Classic (1200m)

3-Signore Fox

Loading

unleashed a final crippling division to triumph over the final start of Randwick 1200m. It was behind a slow tempo and after being suspended the last time. Punters Intelligence shows that he ran the last fastest 600m of the meeting that day, with a time of 33.38. The four-year-old was particularly dominant in his last 200-meter split, recording 11.09 seconds. Despite this, it only won through one nostril. Of all the horses in the field, the gallop trained by Peter and Paul Snowden is one that could still become a real top-liner. That said, he remains at 1200m, the rail is 9m and he will have to settle for the last draw. This is obviously not a perfect configuration, although it has the quality to overcome these concerns. I liked the tickover trial of 4-Madame Rouge at Rosehill recently despite his last place. The mare sprints very fresh and the 1200m on a good bridge are tailor-made for her.

How to play: Signore Fox WIN

Race 8, 5:35 p.m .: Heineken 3 Hcp (1600m)

8-Something quick goes from a BM78 to a BM88 but when the market has 7-Phaistos like danger, all of a sudden it sounds a lot less intimidating. Something quick, of course, gave Phaistos a gale on Randwick's last 1400m start. Phaistos better meets something fast 4.5 kg but has a margin of 2.5 lengths to catch up. Something fast went straight to the front, rolling on a good clip, before sprinting quickly to keep away from rivals. There was so much quality in his strength across the line. It also jumped from 1100m to 1400m of a second. The five-year-old is on a mile trial, but given his latest performance, that shouldn't be an excuse. Confident, he will win again. 5-white boots only had one try before his first race behind Something Fast. Usually has two, so he may have needed the run and can improve greatly.

How to play: something fast WIN

Race 9, 6:15 p.m .: TAB Hcp (1800m)

Could jump on 9-National Guard a start too early but I'm ready to take the bet with the double-digit odds offered on what we saw first. This four-year-old import had its first run for Richard Litt, having previously been under the tutelage of Irish coach Aidan O’Brien, and had to go back to last more than 1,400m after the wide draw. His last 600 meters were the second fastest in the race behind the second, Phaistos, while his last 200 meters were only improved by the quinella of Something Fast and Phaistos. Jockey Glen Boss also shone in his assessment after this race, suggesting that he would come back further. 2-Mushaireb thrives in high pressure racing. This is what he got at the courtesy of Villiers with Quackerjack and he continued to run to finish fifth. The six year old had a second wind on the line, so 1800m seems like a perfect progression.

How to play: the National Guard in each direction

Advice provided by Racing NSW

Complete formats and reruns of racing available on racingnsw.com.au

Most seen in sport

Loading