Race advice and overview for Wagga Tuesday

Tuesday, an eight-race card is scheduled for Wagga. Credit: Morgan Hancock

Race 2 BM 66 HCP (2000m)

Another warmth of what has become a fascinating stay series. Improvement of a five year old Canberra mare 4. Sepulcher crowned a consistent form with an explosive victory outside of speed in a federal BM 70, and registered on the same trip the last time on this track.

Dangers: Gelding five years old Albury 3. Shinseki knocking on the door after finishing strongly to beat everything except the fourth winner of this grade, and the extra distance seems ideal. Victorian gelding 6. Almighty Gold has a sense of timing about it. Improved regularly thanks to the preparation, and seems perfect for this trip after finishing hard behind a beautiful horse here a fortnight back; while Wodonga four years old four years old gelding 7. Mayor of Methul produced a similar closing race at higher odds in that same race behind Azaryah, and is shooting to do little work in the race around the midfield.

How to play: Sepulcher to win and boxer trifecta 3,4,6,7

Odds and Evens: Split

Race 3 BM 74 HCP (1200m)

Good competitive sprint, with a stack of opportunities led by a six year old Queanbeyan mare 6. Our income which is at its peak after finishing hard in a stronger federal BM 87 in Canberra, and it is his pet trip. Was removed from the feature film sprint in Moruya on Sunday.

Dangers: Lots of them! Gelding Canberra, 8 years old 3. Nicof is ready to win again at a distance after having finished well in a BM 64 at Kembla, then again very late in a smart field BM 83 here. Another Canberra visitor, a five year old mare 7. Gold Touch, is piloting this preparation, coming home to win first place in Gundagai by defeating Princess Cordelia, who has since won a freeway before finishing again above the summit in a BM 65 at Canberra under 59, 5 kg. More depth here, and some concerns about the front concussion plates are activated for the first time. The Hayes-Hayes-Dabernig team crosses the border with a six-year-old gelding 1. Blue Tycoon who draws the interior and releases some neat races in top company, including a battered neck in the Dual Choice plate on the day of the Geelong Cup, but it supports the weight of the visitor with 63 kg. Expect a big fresh cool run of local seven year old gelding 4. Gold extract who has established a good record, normally shoots early in the preparation and looked good in winning a recent try. Seven year old gelding 2. Fermanagh Lad was out of depth in the BM 83 Sprint behind Exaggerate, but better suited in third position after a good gate on a longer trip; while the five year old local Albury mare 11. Nicconi Poni liked bets a lot before being overtaken in a class 2 on this track, and although she is gaining more weight here, is drastically decreasing in weight and the front concussion plates are off for the first time .

How to play: Our income in each direction and the first four 3,6,7 / 1,2,3,4,6,7,11 / 1,2,3,4,6,7,11 / 1,2, 3,4,6,7,11

Odds and Evens: Split

COUPE 4 TED RYDER CUP (1600m)

Today's flagship mile race seems ideal for the weights of local six-year-old Wodonga gelding 6. Wyangle, who won the Ted Ryder Prelude impressively with an extra 2.5 kg.

Hazards: Moruya local gelding, seven years old 5. Rinviata Seems well placed after a dominant BM 70 win at Gosford, and has been going up since he missed the Fred Cooper Cup at the abandoned Goulburn meeting last Friday. The shape of a local five year old local mare 3. Lady Mironton stacks well on three races this preparation, until covering the ground and failing in the Wodonga Cup. Draws much better and can bounce. Eight year old local Albury gelding well traveled 1. Spunlago has long struggled in stronger company, including the Caulfield class at the start of preparation, edged the Wodonga Cup lead twice before being beaten well in a BM 84 at Flemington. Obviously better placed here, but even with the claim, still a big request carrying 60.5 kg in a very practical field. The two local Canberra gelding, five years old 7. Tobermory who draws well, and 9. Upper room, which fits well with the weights of the interior print, can be included in the exotic.

How to play: Wyangle to win and the first four 3,5,6 / 1,3,5,6,7,9 / 1,3,5,6,7,9 / 1,3,5,6,7, 9

Odds and Evens: Split

Race 5 CLASS 2 HCP (1200m)

Another regular and open race. Local gelding of three years slightly run 6. Tocatchacod resumes without an official test, but only the career victory came first and shoots for the right race.

Hazards: Four-year-old local gelding from Wodonga 1. Banger draw the interior and seem ready to win after four points. Flashed home from the back in a similar note this last departure from the track. 3 year old local gelding from Goulburn 3. O & # 39; so Tempting I haven't picked up much here, but second place is stronger in a race that seems a bit weaker, although it will need breaks to enter the outer barrier. Six-year-old local mare in Canberra 4. Kathaire is not a remarkable new artist, but has had two solid tries for a solid coach / rider combination and shoots to get a great track. Include a five-year-old local Wodonga gelding 12. Strikeman in exoticism after flying home to win his young daughter at great odds two points back before a nice effort to close this class behind Boo Radley when he is well speckled at a high price.

How to play: Tocatchacod to win and trifecta 1,6 / 1,3,4,6,12 / 1,3,4,6,12

Odds and Evens: Split

Race 6 MAIDEN HCP (1000m)

Difficult short track race, although local filly from Canberra, three years old 8. Disobedient You just have to find a cover from a delicate barrier to be the one to beat. After a slow start, the preparation showed a rapid improvement, and was very well supported during the last start before being upgraded by the smart Brussels.

Dangers: Canberra filly 14. Singing Dixie hasn't started since failing his Gundagai debut as a long-time favorite at the start of August, but he tested OK, although another one left the track. Wodonga four year old mare 4. Wyandra Ruby hit the hard line a mile back when it debuted in Wangaratta, despite the blast in the market, and the longer here should be even better; while local three-year-old gelding 13. Pushkar resumed with an orderly closing run at Canberra, and would not need to improve much to be at the finish.

How to play: disobey to win

Odens and Evens: Evens

Race 7 MAIDEN PLATE (1400m)

It doesn't get much easier here, although it does stack well to improve the local four-year-old gelding. 6. Zarsnip, who hit the hard line in his last two on this track, and will appreciate the extra trip with the blinkers coming off.

Dangers: four-year-old local mare from Wodonga 12. Sharlie is looking for that distance after two encouraging returns, and is shooting for a smooth run. Expect a marked improvement over a four-year-old local Victorian gelding 4. Robust Roy who didn't fire a shot taking Traralgon back, but previous runs on this track have been good. Home three-year local track 9. The Codster – Stablemate de Tocatchacod in the previous race and by the same father – will also improve a first average course; while the three-year-old local Wodonga filly 14. Will see just needs a little luck from the wide gate after a big improvement in his last two runs.

How to play: Zarsnip to win

Odens and Evens: Evens

Race 8 BM 58 HCP (1400m)

Good competitive race to finish. Four year old local gelding enthusiast 4. Jungle Book who went for a swim on the last departure market in Canberra, but always found the line well despite little luck or room in the straight. Has powered home to win his last two on this track in a similar grade, and is much more effective outside of the horses.

Dangers: Victorian filly 11. The Magnate from the base of David Hayes is the obvious threat after a dominant inaugural victory here this trip when it was strongly supported, and again pulls on speed. Four-year progressive local local mare 3. Blazen Diamond also resumed after a break, and was not far behind in two deeper races after winning a BM 58 straight in September. Four year old gelding 1. Jaytee's fox has had a long refresh since coming home to win the Aggies Cup here over a mile and an equal effort on a stronger highway at Randwick. Smart on his day, but seems almost weighed under a huge 64 kg. Five year old local gelding from Canberra 5. Sugar pine was strongly supported when he was submerged late in a class 1 on this track during the last start, but draws inside and has more capacity than his only victory and five rankings in 15 starts suggest . Five year old local mare from Wodonga 9. It's Christmas sailed in the middle to win his first first on this track, but faces a more difficult race in this area; while improving a four-year-old local Cowra mare 6. Brunela has finally landed his young daughter moving away from six lengths in Wellington, and although it is more difficult, it will take a bit of catching up if she can find the forehead fairly easily from a wider draw .

How to play: Jungle Book each way and quinella 4 and 11

Odds and Evens: Split

BEST Paris:

Race 1: 4. CALESCENT

Race 7: 6. ZARSNIP

BEST VALUE:

Race 8: 4. JUNGLE BOOK

Advice provided by Racing NSW

Complete formats and reruns of racing available on racingnsw.com.au

