Rabbitohs sign Jai Arrow for $ 3.2 million four-year contract: report

However, the worst fears of the Gold Coast were realized when Arrow told new Titans coach Justin Holbrook and performance and culture manager Mal Meninga that he would bond with the Bunnies in 2021.

The Titans are devastated after submitting what they thought was their best deal to Arrow, who would have a $ 1.8 million contract over three years.

It is understood that Arrow was eager to stay on the Gold Coast, but the deal with the Rabbitohs and the chance of finding his former Brisbane coach, seven-time first place winner Wayne Bennett, has proven to be too tempting to grow back.

The only consolation from Gold Coast is that they covered the loss of Arrow after recently signing Tino Fa & # 39; asuamaleaui, a youngster from Melbourne, for a three-year contract from 2021, from 39; an estimated value of $ 2 million.

Arrow, who has played four State of Origin games for the Maroons, will have big shoes to fill when he arrives at Redfern.

He should fill the void left by the great Englishman Burgess who was forced to retire at the end of the 2019 season due to a shoulder injury.

AAP