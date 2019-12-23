Loading...

QVC founder Joseph Segel dies at 88

Updated: 9:30 PM EST December 22, 2019

Joseph Segel, the founder of QVC, died Saturday, according to a press release from the company that owns the shopping channel. I was 88 years old. The company, Qurate Retail Group, remembered Segel as the "entrepreneur par excellence". His career saw him enter various industries such as publishing, coinage, aviation, software and broadcasting, he said. "Joe Segel was a notable leader, entrepreneur, marketer, teacher and friend," said the president and CEO of Qurate Retail, Mike George. He was a visionary whose ideas changed the way the world buys, "he said. Born in Philadelphia on January 9, 1931, Segel founded QVC (short for" Quality Value Convenience ") in 1986. At the time of publication. The broadcast was available in 20 states, according to the press release.Today it reaches 380 million homes worldwide.Segel retired as president of QVC in 1993, but remained an advisor until 2013.

