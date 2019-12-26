Quick kiosks the key to kiwis: Boult

Loading...

Boult said tourists needed quick incisions when play resumed to bring themselves back into the contest.

"Obviously we would like another couple of wickets on this count. Four down, winning the draw, I think overhead and how the pitch played in the first hour or two, we tried to "Make the most of it. Annoyed – annoyed not to have two more," he said.

Trent Boult plays the first day of the Boxing Day test. Credit: AAP

"I think it has become a good surface now, definitely when the cloud has gone out and the blue sky has come out. I think it was really good old cricket playing "old. We just tried to be as patient as possible." On the positive side, they [Australia] did not get too far ahead of the match in terms of race rate and points on the board. We have to keep coming back tomorrow and get some [wickets] early. "

The New Zealand army of supporters on site may have followed their English counterparts in hooting Smith when he went out to strike, but that did not bother the former Australian captain one afternoon. when he went over 50 for the first time in five innings.

"The support from the Kiwis was pretty cool, lots of black caps … good support from the house. I'm sure they had a great day but we still have a lot of work to do in the match", said Boult.

Smith said he hadn't heard the mockery.

Boult said he supports Black Caps drummers to get the job done despite their problems in Perth.

"I can see it [the field] turning into a solid wicket. I don't want to say never, but I don't think it's going to crack like it did on the west and east coast really open. I see the weather forecast a little warm and it will be a good challenge to see what the counter is doing, "he said.

Tourists got off to a good start, Boult launching a yorker in Joe Burns' daring attempt to chase the fourth ball of the morning, and later when Neil Wagner had a threatening David Warner superbly caught with one hand in the second slip by Tim Southee .

On an exciting first morning of play, the home team went for lunch on 2-61, an injured Smith in disagreement with referee Nigel Llong on two dead ball calls in the final before the break when Wagner hit him twice with short balls which deflected the thin leg.

The tourists had their moments, an important moment after lunch when Labuschagne, on the 27th, was blocked by Smith and would have been exhausted if Williamson had hit the stumps from the middle.

Williamson is not the most aggressive of the captains but the tourists came here with meticulous game plans. Wagner went to Smith with a short distance jump-off, but the Australian was disciplined in his response, aware that there was an idiot in the middle, a bat cushion, a leg gully, a man in front of the square on the side of the leg and a thin leg in place in case he catches a hold or attempts a bold shot.

Labuschagne seemed frozen for a fourth century in as many trials but fell 15 minutes before tea when, seeking to get out of a delivery of Colin de Grandhomme, the ball ricocheted from the elbow and on the stumps.

Wagner and Matthew Wade have resumed their fierce battle for Perth. A Wagner delivery after tea hit a dodging Wade in the back of the helmet, but the paceman immediately checked his opponent. Wade had no problems and the game continued. The Tasmanian lived dangerously until he fell to the sixth edge of his sleeves, overtaken by Grandhomme's poll.

Jon Pierik is a cricket writer for The Age. He also covers AFL and has won awards for his cricket and basketball writings.

