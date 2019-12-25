Questions about Doug Wilson's future at the forefront – The Reporter

Loading...

SAN JOSE – The Sharks have not given their fans many reasons to feel happy with the holiday season.

With 16-20-2, the Sharks are in the basement of the Western Conference, nine points from one place in the playoffs with 44 games to play. They are 1-8-1 in December, and there are games this month against Los Angeles, Philadelphia and Detroit.

While sharks take pieces of coal from their socks, let's take a look at the Christmas edition of the mail bag.

Doug Wilson has created our winning culture for over 15 years, however, this league is a "what have you done for me lately" business. What will be DW's fate if this season continues in a spiral? (@ JoshEnany21)

Should this team miss the playoffs? Does this mean the end of the Doug Wilson era? He made a big bet with the young players and that (it wasn't worth it). (@ CarlosV37).

Doug Wilson exercised his power movement by firing Pete DeBoer on December 11 and replacing him with interim coach Bob Boughner. Sharks are 1-3-0 since the change of coach, an indication that the problems have more to do with uniformed men than with the suits behind the bank.

If the Sharks do not join to reach the playoffs, it seems certain there will be changes. The question is if Boughner is not retained, will it be Wilson who finds his replacement? Historically, most NHL general managers have not had the opportunity to make more than two or three training changes.

If Boughner does not return, his successor will be the fifth head coach of the Sharks since spring 2008.

I will not pretend that I know what the majority owner Hasso Plattner thinks, but he and Wilson have a positive relationship. The last time the Sharks did not reach the playoffs in 2015, Plattner was behind Wilson, when he sent a letter to the season ticket holders in April of that year expressing confidence in their general manager.

Perhaps that relationship is strong enough to withstand another postseason free spring in San Jose. But without a doubt. At some point, Wilson will have to articulate to his boss what his vision is for the next seasons, since it seems that this will end in disappointment.

Literally, what is the plan? Without draft number one selection, no movement clauses all over the place, prospects are not ready. Things are bleak. (@ Deluminator61)

What are the opportunities to really move someone because there are no movements, bumps, etc.? (@kenhughe)

He would not hold his breath waiting for some of the players with no movement clauses in their contracts to be treated. Too much money, unless Sharks want to retain some of those dollars, and too much time. That is my guess, anyway.

The plans have not changed. But this team, this 2019-2018 version of the Sharks, has not yet discovered how to play with each other, or what will make them consistently successful.

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 12: San Jose Sharks interim coach Bob Boughner stands behind the bench during his game against the New York Rangers in the first period at the SAP Center in San Jose, California on Thursday December 12th. 2019. (Nhat V. Meyer / Bay Area News Group)

Although the Sharks have not said it yet, I think it will be a year of transition. Wilson's decision to rotate AHL players on and off the Sharks list, I think, will be worth it in the long run. But it is difficult right now.

Sharks have looked better in recent games, but the results remain what they are. They should make some movements or keep seeing if this new system is worth it. (@RMLowriestencil)

What possible options do Sharks really have to improve this team this year? (@TiburonesTravis)

I wouldn't expect any drastic movement. Boughner's adjustments have helped reduce quality scoring opportunities in the games against Arizona and St. Louis. But in terms of a 60-minute effort, there must be more acceptance from the players.

According to the Hockey-Reference.com playoff probability chart, Sharks as of now have a 2.4 percent chance of reaching the postseason, so I can't see the team exchanging future assets to fix what's wrong. . Maybe players like Joel Kellman and Stefan Noesen can stabilize the fourth line, and I would like to see this defense when Mario Ferraro and Radim Simek return healthy. I think Aaron Dell will get more looks here too.

From my seats it seems that Evander Kane is a bit unprotected since no one defended him after receiving a cheap shot. Due to frustration with teammates (not blaming), team performance or injury? (@Statboysffl)

I don't think it came out. You just need to bury some of your possibilities. He had a couple of great looks against Las Vegas that he didn't convert, and he has a goal in a manned network in 18 games. I think that since that game against Florida, those problems about defending teammates have been addressed to some extent. But Sharks have no chance if Kane doesn't find a way to produce consistently. That goes for future seasons too.

More comments than questions. I hope we are not heading for a "reconstruction" like Blackhawks or Kings. I'm used to the playoffs! (@CramerDiane)

It's a frustrating time to be a shark fan, that's for sure. Do you have good examples of how other teams have gone through similar struggles and how it developed, for better or worse? (@olofj).

I can say that when a team has a very high salary structure like Sharks do, it affects their depth and flexibility. The Blackhawks had to pay a certain amount of players that led them to multiple Cup championships, and they had to let others go. Look at Toronto this year, and the movements they had to make after awarding three or four massive contracts.

In the meantime. With teams like Boston and Washington and St. Louis, nothing is too bad. The salaries of his team are distributed a little more evenly. They have great depth.

Karlsson's eight-year, $ 92 million contract represents 14.47 percent of the $ 81.5 million salary limit. With that, you need players who are earning $ 1 million or less to intervene and have an impact. With the exception of Ferraro, that really hasn't happened. This may take some time to fix.