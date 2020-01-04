Quentin Tarantino moved to tears By Greta Gerwig's career summation

Loading...

Once upon a time in Hollywood, there is a good chance of taking home a few Golden Globes this weekend as the film has received five nominations, including "Best Musical" or "Comedy", as well as script and director nods for Quentin Tarantino , To this end, QT was awarded the Director of the Year Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards gala on Thursday evening, at which his counterpart Greta Gerwig honored his legacy of historical revisionism. In fact, Tarantino has now firmly cemented his vengeance fantasy reputation by putting an inglorious Basterds-like ending on Once Upon A Time, and reports from the ceremony show that QT "wiped a tear" from the eye when the lady Bird director expressed these feelings in words.

According to IndieWire, Gerwig also revealed that she felt strongly affected by pulp fiction when she was younger. Her love for Tarantino's films also prompted her to film Little Women instead of digitally. What Gerwig said to move Tarantino, well, she knew exactly how to hit home:

“Quentin Tarantino makes films as if films could save the world. Films can kill Hitler, free slaves and give Sharon Tate another summer … He makes films and films important, as if they were both high art – what they are – and that they are populist art – what they are. They speak to the largest crowds the deepest truths with the bravery that comes with the confidence that together experience will change everyone for the better. "

Tarantino could not have been happier with this poignant description, and he explained that it was "as I can imagine someone could ever talk about me in my wildest dreams." He also alluded to being praised in a sense to feel. that's how he jokes that people should talk about him. At least he has a sense of humor about everything that Once Upon A Time brought to the table, along with a strong and wildly appropriate feeling for meandering – something few directors can do so well. Good luck collecting more awards this weekend and honoring the legacy of Sharon Tate and Hollywood.

