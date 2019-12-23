Quality runners get together on Christmas Eve for a chic country map

Loading...

In one of the strongest Christmas Eve meetings ever seen in country racing, the hopping gelding at the border prepares to clinch the double Ted Ryder Prelude and Cup at Tuesday's meeting in Wagga.

The deep, open eight-course map drew runners from across the Riverina and further north, as well as the usual Canberra invasion and regular Victorian stables. The mile-long Ted Ryder Cup title serves as a field with last start races at Flemington, Bendigo and the Wodonga Cup in Victoria; Gosford, Kembla, Canberra and Queanbeyan; as well as those coming out of the Prelude a fortnight ago when Wyangle, six, of Wodonga, charged in the middle of the stable Craig Widdison to clinch a dominant victory.

Christmas Eve offers a strong and open meeting at Wagga.Credit: Morgan Hancock

With 2.5 kg less, Wyangle seems well placed to do the double, but elegant local mare Lady Mironton, Albury, warhorse Spunlago, who ran in a listed company in Caulfield in early October, and Moruya , seven, and last provincial winner of the BM 70 of the last Rinviata round, all have strong claims in a fascinating edition.

Earlier, the specialist Canberra filly of five kilometers can make three victories out of five in a competitive handicap of class 3 (1000m) to open the meeting. Raised for speed by Sizzling of an Exceed And Excel mare, Calescent steps back from a brave race on a freeway and seems poised to postpone a showdown with his rival Canberra mares, former four-year-old Victorian Honeysuckle Choice and noted for five years -old-marker Kopaonik.