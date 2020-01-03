Qassem Soleimani's death prompts U.S. to prepare for Iranian 'backlash'

Loading...

"Some will celebrate, some will cry, some will seek revenge," said an Iraqi official as rumors spread in Baghdad on Thursday evening that Iranian general Qassem Soleimani had been killed in an American air strike. But there is little doubt, added the official, that the relations of the United States with Baghdad are "really in danger".

The consequences may not come quickly or directly. But they could be huge. In their worst state, this strike could be the start of a much wider war in the Middle East – perhaps even the all-out war with Iran that Trump says he wants to avoid. He could also write the final chapter in the American saga in Iraq that began with the U.S.-led invasion that overthrew tyrant Saddam Hussein in 2003.

"Operation Iraqi Freedom", as it was called, also opened the door to the Iranian Islamic regime, which had fought Hussein in an open war and supported many Shia players who quickly took power after he was gone. Since then, despite the thousands of billions of dollars spent by Washington and the thousands of lives lost, efforts to limit Tehran's rise to power in Iraq have failed. Iranian sympathizers and agents are deeply rooted in almost all levels of government. This will not change with the disappearance of Soleimani.