QAnon conspiracy theorist Cynthia Abcug charged with kidnapping conspiracy

Last year, Colorado mother Cynthia Abcug became an unlikely star due to the battle with her state's child welfare agency for custody of her son, who has become a Famous cause among believers of the strange pro-Trump QAnon conspiracy theory.

But a recently sealed arrest warrant alleges that Abcug had bigger plans, working with other QAnon-armed believers to plan an abduction.

Montana police arrested Abcug in Kalispell, Montana on December 30 as part of a conspiracy to kidnap under an arrest warrant issued in Colorado . Abcug allegedly teamed up with other QAnon believers to carry out the kidnapping, according to witness statements to the police.

The alleged target of the alleged abduction is redacted in court documents, but the individual is described as having been taken care of by Abcug in the past. The 50-year-old son was kidnapped from him by Colorado child protection officials in the spring of 2019.

Parker, Colorado police first learned of Abcug's alleged plan in late September when his daughter told authorities that she had discussed a "raid" on Abduction with other QAnon believers. Abcug's daughter told police that she was concerned that someone might be injured in the raid.

According to a heavily redacted police affidavit, Abcug's daughter told police that her mother was a committed QAnon believer who had discussed how "people in the Q-Anon group intended to kidnap "the unnamed person. Abcug had obtained his own pistol, according to his daughter, and had spoken of a person or group of people "dying" during a "raid" led by QAnon believers.

Police found QAnon accessories at Abcug, including blue awareness bracelets promoting a QAnon website and the name of a QAnon Twitter poster. Abcug allegedly stressed "his belief that people would be injured during the raid", saying they were "evil worshipers of Satan" and "pedophiles", according to the affidavit.

Abcug's daughter said her mother usually only leaves home to meet QAnon's friends.

"(Abcug's daughter) explained that Abcug had been involved with Q-Anon, and that Abcug had repeatedly spoken of a raid (to her and to others), in which individuals from the Q-Anon group planned to remove (redacted name) ", the arrest that the affidavit be read. "She said she feared people would be injured and that it would happen" soon "."

QAnon, an elaborate conspiracy theory that postulates that Donald Trump is at war against the Satanic pedophile-cannibals of the Democratic Party, started in late 2017 with anonymous bulletin board messages made by a person or group of people known only as " Q. "Since then, he has gained supporters among Trump supporters, including some GOP congressional candidates. The president and his re-election campaign have repeatedly flirted with QAnon promoters, even though the FBI views QAnon as a potential domestic terrorist threat.

While QAnon promoters often claim that their movement is not violent, the conspiracy theory has been linked to two murders, including the murder of a boss in the Gambino mafia family. Other QAnon believers have been charged with crimes including vandalism at church and attempting to close a bridge with an improvised armored truck.

Abcug's feud with state officials over custody of her son has made her a star among believers in QAnon and other marginal activists after airing her Allegations of alleged abuse by the state's child welfare system on right-wing sites like InfoWars, Big League Politics, and PJ Media.

Abcug did not respond to a request for comment, and The Daily Beast was unable to confirm details of Abcug's custody case.

Part of QAnon's believers have become convinced, in an outgrowth of Pizzagate's conspiracy theory, that child protection services double as a kind of hunting ground for the mythical pedophiles whom they are convinced to lead the "deep state" anti-Trump.

"Child protection services were a front line to channel trafficking," said Abcug during an appearance in June on a QAnon-affiliated YouTube channel. "I hadn't been open to this yet."

The custody case put Abcug in contact with more QAnon believers, including a man identified in the police affidavit as "Ryan", an "armed guard" who stayed with her. Abcug is said to have described his partner as a "sniper".

Abcug stopped responding to police during their investigation last September and finally left Colorado to resurface in Montana in late December. Abcug was arrested after an FBI tip, according to a local report.

