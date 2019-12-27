Publishers blast rumored ban on paywalls for federally funded research

Loading...

NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP through Getty Images

It is rumored that the Trump White House is working on a reinforced open access mandate. The possible executive order would require that all scientific documents based on federally funded research be available online for free as soon as they are published. That would replace a 2013 rule issued by the Obama White House that required federally funded documents to be available for free one year after publication.

The White House has not yet announced the new policy, but the rumors were enough to get the attention of the scientific publishers. Last Wednesday, more than 100 publishing organizations signed a letter asking the Trump administration to discard the proposal.

The letter warned that an open access mandate "would endanger the intellectual property of US organizations dedicated to the creation of peer-reviewed journals and research articles." Without the ability to charge the public for articles, scientific journals would have to pass those costs to researchers or taxpayers, the letter warns.

Undoubtedly there is some truth in that: many open access journals charge fees to authors. These rates vary widely, from a few hundred dollars to several thousand. If the federal government ordered open access for all federally funded research, researchers would presumably see some increases in the fees they pay for publishing their articles in top-level journals.