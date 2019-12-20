Proposal in 2020-23 budget could bring new City Hall to London – London

Loading...

A proposal that went deep into London's recently published 2020-23 budget could lead to the construction of a new city hall before the end of the next decade – an undertaking that could cost the city over $ 100 million.

A new town hall building is one of three possible outcomes that will be presented in a business case for the city's master accommodation plan. This should increase the efficiency of urban services, tackle outdated buildings and take future growth into account.

The proposal and its business model expand a report that was submitted to the city council in 2017.

Similar to the 2017 report, the city employees present three options to the city council in their business case:

1. Do not make any changes

This option is the only one of the three options that are not recommended by city staff. The City of London would maintain its current facilities and features, but City employees warn that this will not improve customer service. City officials also see this option as the most expensive undertaking in the long term, as it would not result in efficiency gains that could lead to future tax savings.

2. Expand and optimize the current real estate and facilities that the city uses

In this option, the City Hall on Dufferin Ave. 300 remain, but the building would "probably be converted for internal functions with an administrative focus". In the meantime, a new facility and / or extension in a “campus environment” would provide customer service and house the city administration in London.

Third Build a new town hall elsewhere

The third option would be to build a new town hall in a different location. This option aims to consolidate the seat of government with the entire civil administration while at the same time placing a "high focus on customer service".

The proposal is still at a very early stage and no public consultations or preliminary drafts for one of the three options for city staff have been implemented.

Of the three options, only the cost was budgeted for the option to build a new town hall at a new address. If approved, this would cost London $ 13 million over a four-year period of consultation, followed by a 2024-29 construction phase, the cost of which would exceed $ 125 million.

The cost of capital would be covered by a mix of reserves and bonds issued by the city.

Operating costs for the 2024-29 period are expected to exceed $ 20 million.

The budgeted capital costs for the construction of a new town hall off 300 Dufferin Ave.

City of London

The proposal aims to address the physical distance between a number of city services that are spread across London.

For example, the City Hall and much of the services are located at 300 Dufferin Ave., while the London Planning Department is located at 206 Dundas St. and the city park office is in a building at 824 Dundas St. City Impairment of customer service.

Another problem concerns the aging of buildings. The proposal points out that asbestos was used in the original construction of the town hall, which was first located on Dufferin Ave. 300 opened its doors. in 1971.

Most of this asbestos remains as fire protection material between the floors, and its proposed removal involves financial liability, as proposed.

A move for the town hall is not a new idea. The city council was given the opportunity by owner Shmuel Farhi to move to the Bell building at 100 Dundas St. in 2010. In 2008, London made an unsuccessful attempt to buy the Bell building, eventually losing to Farhi.

The proposal is part of a months-long budget process that has given the city council difficult decisions and Londoners an average annual tax hike of more than three percent.

The London draft budget for 2020-23 remains untouched until the City Council returns on January 7, 2020 as a strategic priority and policy committee.

– With files from Devon Peacock

