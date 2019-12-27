Procedures rescheduled for SF man accused of murder of Fairfield 2017 – The Reporter

Loading...

The court dates, including one for a jury trial, have been rescheduled for a San Francisco man who allegedly shot and killed another man during a failed drug deal at the end of February 2017 at a Fairfield park.

Domingo Marcellus Howard, 29, who faces first-degree murder charges and two counts of robbery, appeared on Dec. 18 at Department 11 for a trial preparation conference, but the matter was delayed until 8:30. A.M from March 3.

During the brief morning that began earlier this month, Judge William J. Pendergast also organized a trial administration conference for 8:30 a.m. April 9 and a jury trial for 9 a.m. April 13 at the Fairfield Justice Center. Howard is represented by defense attorney Dustin M. Gordon.

Howard's pending dates in court will arrive more than three years after he allegedly shot and killed José Jiménez, 25, at Mankas Neighborhood Park, in the 2800 block of Owens Street, where a business was apparently suspected of drugs

Howard reportedly pointed the gun at the victim and another man, who were inside a parked vehicle, before shooting Jiménez once in the middle section, stealing the men and then fleeing on foot.

Jiménez was taken to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Howard was arrested just before midnight on March 2, a few days after the shooting, at an apartment complex on College Oak Drive in Sacramento.

The arrest was made by the Fairfield Police Department with the help of the US Sheriffs. The FBI Fairfield Safe Streets Task Force, the Sacramento FBI Surveillance Team, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department and the Solano County Sheriff's Execution Team.

Howard, who is being held in the Solano County jail without bail, was identified by a witness on a police line after his arrest, according to testimony from previous court hearings.

If convicted of first-degree murder, Howard faces 25 years of life in a state prison, with improvements on two counts of theft.