Prince Felipe leaves the hospital after 4 nights of stay due to undisclosed condition

Prince Philip of Great Britain met with the Queen and the royal family in time for the Christmas holidays after being discharged from the hospital on Tuesday. The 98-year-old Duke of Edinburgh left King Edward VII Hospital in London around 8:50 a.m. where he was seen walking towards a green Range Rover and sitting in the passenger seat. He returned immediately to the Queen's estate, Sandringham, where the royal family traditionally spent Christmas. "The Duke of Edinburgh today left the hospital after being discharged by his doctor and is now back in Sandringham," Buckingham Palace said in a statement. "Her Royal Highness would like to thank everyone who sent her good wishes. The Queen's husband was hospitalized on Friday for" observation and treatment in connection with a pre-existing condition. "Admission was a" precautionary measure "on the duke's advice. Doctor said Buckingham Palace on Friday in a brief statement While the hospital stay caused concern, a real source told CNN that Philip had not been taken to the hospital in an ambulance and had entered the building. Philip retired from public life in 2017 and is rarely seen in public.It is believed that he spends most of his time in Sandringham.The monarch traditionally celebrates the holiday season with members of the royal family on the farm in the rural area from Norfolk, about 160 kilometers north of London. In November, the Queen and her husband celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary. Although he no longer makes commitments, Philip remains a patron, p resident or member of more than 780 organizations.

