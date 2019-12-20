Prime promises to continue the deal with Seven after being blocked by `` bullies ''

Loading...

"I am extremely disappointed, I think it is a dreadful shame for a company that two large shareholders who manage their own programs who are in no way aligned with the majority of the shareholders of our register have used this company as a toy."

Today was to be a liferaft for us, and two shareholders have misappropriated this opportunity.

First President John Hartigan

Prime is the regional affiliate for Seven content. On Wednesday, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission gave the green light to a merger of the two. Mr. Gordon is a major shareholder of Seven rival Nine Entertainment Co, the owner of this banner.

"As far as we are concerned, Seven has been our partner for a very long time, we will remain very engaged with them. We will continue to pursue every aspect of the presentation of this agreement to shareholders in one form or another. We are committed to", said Mr. Hartigan.

"We will not avoid what is best for the company because of a few bullies," he said.

He warned that if the current profit trajectory continues, the company may have to abandon newsrooms.

CEO Ian Audsley said the advertising revenue market was "volatile", which makes forecasting difficult, but said the regional broadcaster was number one in its markets and "reluctant" to cut its news content.

"We will fight very hard to keep the business in good financial health before we get there," he said.

Citing the latest advertising figures from the Standard Media Index, Audsley said total advertising spending has dropped significantly, with Tasmania, South Australia and Western Australia paying the price.

"What is happening is that the money is concentrated on the east coast of Australia and comes from the regions to support the biggest media, so at some point, even under a structure consolidated, the challenges will remain [for regional broadcasters], "said Mr. Audsley.

Seven West chief executive James Warburton said in a statement that the company was "disappointed" with the result of the vote and that the new stake, acquired from the main shareholder Spheria Asset Management in exchange for 30 million new actions in Seven, would ensure the stability of the business. .

"We look forward to continuing our long-standing relationship with Prime,

great content for them in 2020, "said Warburton.

