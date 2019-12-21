President Trump launched the Space Force

Loading...

Editor's Note: This article by Oriana Pawlyk originally appeared on Military.com, a leading news source for the military and veteran community.

Following President Donald Trump's signing of the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2020 on Friday evening, the U.S. Space Agency has now been allocated around 16,000 active and civilian personnel who make up the Air Force Space Command.

During the signing ceremony, Trump named General Jay Raymond the first Chief of Space Operations. Raymond, who also heads the U.S. Space Command, will report to the Air Force Secretary and serve as a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Over the next 18 months, the U.S. Air Force will identify the appropriate branch transfer personnel and become members of the U.S. Space Force.

"All air forces currently assigned to Air Force Space Command are now assigned to the US Space Force (USSF)," a document said on Friday before the NDAA was enacted.

Within 60 days, the Air Force will contact uniformed pilots "to tell them whether their special code is organically divided for the Space Force, organically for the Air Force, or between the Air Force and Space Force," the document said.

"Aviators are offered options for voluntary transfer to the USSF, depending on their specialty code. Depending on their preferences and the needs of the Air and Space Force, the aircraft will be selected for the Air or Space Force and we will work to deliver it selected for the Space Force, "it continues.

These service members keep their rank or rank and their salary remains the same, officials said.

"(The move) has no impact on class time or pension eligibility," the document says.

Air Force officials discussed the move in the background on Friday, telling reporters that members of the Space Force squad will follow the Air Force's protocols when it comes to everyday activities, standards, and requirements such as physical training. However, as personnel form their own Space Force culture, the guidelines – and one day the uniforms – are changed.

Potential members of the service may see a separate space recruitment website, but a separate space academy is not currently being considered, an official said. The Department of Defense will use current recruitment methods and commission officials from existing service academies to reserve officer training corps programs and officer candidate schools.

Raymond said plans were in preparation to rename the Air Force units with a space mission and to realign the bases for the space mission.

These bases are located in various locations in Colorado, including Buckley Air Force Base, Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station, Peterson Air Force Base and Schriever Air Force Base, and the Army Redstone Arsenal in Alabama, Vandenberg Air Force Base in California and Patrick Air Force Base in Florida.

For example, "Patrick Air Force Base" could be renamed "Patrick Space Base", or something in that sense, the general said during a briefing at the Pentagon.

The USSF will be headquartered in the Pentagon, but some of these bases will also house the latest Department of Defense commander-in-chief, the US Space Command, which is responsible for planning and conducting space military operations. Much of SPACECOM's work is currently underway at Peterson, where the Air Force Space Command, which has since disbanded, was originally based.

"There is still a lot to plan," said Raymond.

Further information on how troops can be called in to assist Space Force in a transferred or assigned capacity will be released, the document says.

For example, an "assigned" aviator is a "person performing work in support of a particular mission, in this case the US Space Force. An" assigned "person in this situation is a person who has changed their hiring or appointment as a Officer from one branch of the armed forces to another, "the document says.

Soldiers, seafarers, or marines who support space operations and want to be part of Space Force can request an interim transfer. The service member's chain of command makes decisions "based on the member's ability to accomplish the new mission and the need to both win and lose service," the document said.

In addition to Raymond, Air Force Secretary Barbara Barrett said Pentagon and Air Force officials will work efficiently to establish the military's sixth service. However, this will continue to be gradual, particularly given that the total $ 72 million has been cut by $ 32 million in the center defense bill.

"It is less than requested, but we will work fairly skillfully with the amount that has been appropriated," she said.

Congress was mandated that the newly established service employ existing staff to prevent the Pentagon from initially hiring new staff to limit layoffs and red tape.

There is an opportunity to change structure as planners move forward, Raymond said.

"We have looked at the organizational structures and will continue to examine them to build this force in a way that is compatible with the way we have to operate successfully," he said.

