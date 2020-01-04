Loading...

President Trump hoped to attend the national championship game in New Orleans

Updated: 9:03 PM EST January 3, 2020

President Donald Trump is expected to attend the National College Football Playoff Championship. Brian Trascher, a Trump campaign official in Louisiana, confirmed Trump's expected visit to the January 13 game. Trascher said members of the congressional delegation will join the president in the game. The Clemson Tigers will face the LSU Tigers at 7 p.m. CT in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Earlier this season, Trump attended the LSU vs. game. Alabama in Tuscaloosa.

