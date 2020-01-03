President Trump declares the "reign of terror" of the Iranian general over

Loading...

President Donald Trump said on Friday that "the reign of terror is over" when he marked the death of an Iranian general killed in a US attack and while the Pentagon rushed to strengthen the US military presence in the Middle East in preparation for retaliation . Qassem Soleimani "turned the death of innocent people into his sick passion," Trump said from his property in Palm Beach, Florida, adding that "many lives would have been saved" if he had been persecuted years ago. Defense officials said on Friday, the Pentagon placed an army brigade in Italy on alert to fly to Lebanon if necessary to protect the US embassy there. part of a series of military movements to protect the interests of the United States in the Middle East. Speaking on condition of anonymity, an official said the United States could send 130 more than 700 troops to Beirut from Italy. The official was not authorized to be identified. The reinforcements were ordered as US officials said they had convincing information that Soleimani, the commander of Iran's Quds Force who died in the US attack, was planning a major campaign of violence against the United States. , who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a decision not yet announced by the Pentagon, said the new troop contingent is from the 82nd Airborne Division in Fort Bragg, North Carolina. In addition to some 700 soldiers of the 82nd Airborne that were deployed in Kuwait earlier this week after the assault on the US Embassy complex. UU. In Baghdad by Iranian-backed militiamen and their supporters. Trump said of Soleimani: “We are comforted to know that his reign of terror is over.” But the sending of additional troops reflects concern over possible Iranian reprisals for the murder. goes against Trump's repeated impulse to extract the United States from Middle Eastern conflicts. Prior to troop deployments this week, the administration had sent an additional 14,000 troops to the Middle East since May, when it publicly claimed that Iran was planning attacks on US interests.The reinforcements took shape when Trump gave his first comments about the attack, stating that he ordered the murder of Soleimani because he had killed and injured many Americans over the years and was plotting to kill many more "I should have taken it out many years ago." The attack marked a major escalation. in the conflict between Washington and Iran, as Iran promised "severe reprisals" for the murder of the high-ranking military leader. The two nations have faced repeated crises since Trump withdrew from the 2015 nuclear agreement and imposed crippling sanctions. The United States urged its citizens to leave Iraq "immediately," as fears were raised that the attack and any reprisals by Iran could trigger a conflict involving the conflict. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo defended the strike as "totally legal" and said Soleimani represented an "imminent" threat against the United States and its interests in the region. "There was an imminent attack," Pompeo told Fox News. "The orchestrator, the main motivator of the attack, was Qassem Soleimani." The White House did not inform lawmakers before the strike. He was expected to offer classified reports to members of Congress and staff in the afternoon. Defense Secretary Mark Esper notified the president of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, about the attack shortly before the Pentagon publicly confirmed it. Pompeo called on world leaders on Friday to explain and defend Trump's decision to order the air strike that has caused fears of an explosion of anti-American protests, as well as more violence in the Middle East that is already unstable. The State Department said Pompeo had spoken Friday with senior officials in Afghanistan, Britain, China, France, Germany and Pakistan. In his calls with British and German Foreign Ministers, as well as with the Chinese State Councilor, Pompeo stressed that Trump acted to counter an imminent threat to the life of the United States in the region, but also that the United States is committed to the "reduction" of tensions, according to the summaries of the department's conversations. The reduction was not mentioned in the department. Summary of his call with the French Foreign Minister, nor in his calls with the President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani or the Pakistani militant and chief of staff. In those calls, Pompeo "stressed the destabilizing actions of the Iranian regime throughout the region and the Trump Administration's determination to protect American interests, personnel, facilities and partners," the department said. Trump was not expected to be seen publicly until he traveled to Miami for an afternoon event for his re-election campaign .___ Associated Press writers Lisa Mascaro and Matthew Lee contributed.

President Donald Trump said Friday that "the reign of terror is over" when he marked the death of an Iranian general killed in a US attack and while the Pentagon struggled to strengthen the US military presence in the Middle East in preparation for reprisals.

General Qassem Soleimani "turned the death of innocent people into his sick passion," Trump said from his property in Palm Beach, Florida, adding that "many lives would have been saved" if he had been hunted years ago.

The United States is sending about 3,000 more troops from the Army to the Middle East following the volatile consequences of Trump's assassination, defense officials said.

Also on Friday, the Pentagon placed an army brigade in Italy on alert to fly to Lebanon if necessary to protect the US embassy there, part of a series of military movements to protect American interests in the Middle East. Speaking on condition of anonymity, an official said the United States could send 130 more than 700 troops to Beirut from Italy. The official was not authorized to be identified.

Reinforcements were ordered when US officials said they had convincing information that Soleimani, the commander of Iran's Quds Force who died in the US attack, was planning a major campaign of violence against the United States.

Officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a decision not yet announced by the Pentagon, said the new troop contingent is from the 82nd Airborne Division in Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Some 700 soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division joined in Kuwait earlier this week after the assault on the US Embassy in Baghdad complex by Iranian-backed militiamen and their supporters.

Trump said of Soleimani: "We are comforted to know that your reign of terror is over."

But sending additional troops reflects concerns about possible Iranian reprisal actions for the murder. It also goes against Trump's repeated impulse to extract the United States from Middle Eastern conflicts. Prior to troop deployments this week, the administration had sent an additional 14,000 troops to the Middle East since May, when it publicly claimed that Iran was planning attacks against US interests.

The reinforcements took shape when Trump gave his first comments on the strike, stating that he ordered the murder of Soleimani because he had killed and injured many Americans over the years and planned to kill many more. "I should have taken it out many years ago."

The attack marked a major escalation in the conflict between Washington and Iran, as Iran promised "severe reprisals" for the murder of the senior military leader. The two nations have faced repeated crises since Trump withdrew from the 2015 nuclear agreement and imposed crippling sanctions.

The United States urged its citizens to leave Iraq "immediately" as fears were raised that the attack and any reprisals by Iran could trigger a conflict involving the region.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo defended the strike as "totally legal" and said Soleimani represented an "imminent" threat against the United States and its interests in the region.

"There was an imminent attack," Pompeo told Fox News. "The orchestrator, the main motivator of the attack, was Qassem Soleimani."

The White House did not inform lawmakers before the strike. He was expected to offer classified reports to members of Congress and staff in the afternoon. Defense Secretary Mark Esper notified the president of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, about the attack shortly before the Pentagon publicly confirmed it.

Pompeo called on world leaders on Friday to explain and defend Trump's decision to order the air strike that has generated fears of an explosion of anti-American protests, as well as more violence in the already unstable Middle East.

The State Department said Pompeo had spoken Friday with senior officials in Afghanistan, Britain, China, France, Germany and Pakistan.

In his calls with British and German Foreign Ministers, as well as with the Councilor of State of China, Pompeo emphasized that Trump acted to counter an imminent threat to the life of the United States in the region, but also that the United States is committed to the "decrease" of tensions, according to the summaries of the department's conversations.

The de-escalation was not mentioned in the department summary of his call to the French Foreign Minister, nor in his calls to the President of Afghanistan, Ashraf Ghani, or the Pakistani military chief of staff. In those calls, Pompeo "stressed the destabilizing actions of the Iranian regime throughout the region and the Trump Administration's determination to protect American interests, personnel, facilities and partners," the department said.

Trump was not expected to be seen publicly until he traveled to Miami for an afternoon event for his re-election campaign.

___

Associated Press writers Lisa Mascaro and Matthew Lee contributed.

.