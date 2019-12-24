President Trump calls the troops before the Christmas holidays

Loading...

President Donald Trump called army members stationed around the world to share greetings before the Christmas holidays. Trump is speaking at a videoconference with members of the service of the five branches of his private club in Florida, where he is on a vacation of more than two weeks. Trump has been largely out of the spotlight since he delivered a speech to Conservative students in nearby West Palm Beach on Saturday, spending their days at their private golf course and greeting the wealthy members of their clubs. "I want to wish you an incredible Christmas," Trump told the group, which included Marines in Afghanistan, an army unit. in Kuwait, a Marine unit in the Gulf of Aden and a Coast Guard station in Alaska. They also asked Trump what he had bought from his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, for Christmas. He said that he had bought him a "beautiful card", but that "he was still working on a Christmas present." "You made me think. I'm going to have to start working on that very quickly," he said.

