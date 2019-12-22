President Ballard, Elder Stevenson comforts the loved ones of 9 Hansen family members lost in a plane crash

Loading...

The First Presidency shared words of comfort, love and spiritual tranquility for the survivors of nine Latter-day Saints, all members of the extensive Hansen family, who died in a private plane crash during the Thanksgiving weekend.

In a letter read by Elder Gary E. Stevenson at the funeral on December 18 of Hansen family patriarch, James D. Hansen, Sr., the First Presidency extended "with sincere grief" condolences to Brother Hansen's wife , Coralie Hansen, and all her grieving relatives and loved ones.

"We join our prayers with everyone who cries with you," said the letter, signed by President Russell M. Nelson, President Dallin H. Oaks and President Henry B. Eyring. “Although we do not always understand why such events occur, we do know that God, our Eternal Father and His Son Jesus Christ, know their needs. They have compassion for you and know the pain in your hearts.

“We are reminded of the Lord's words to his disciples:‘ Peace I leave you, my peace I give you: not as the world gives, I give to you. Do not let your heart be troubled, nor be afraid "(John 14:27).

Brother Hansen died in a plane crash on November 30 while heading to Idaho Falls after traveling to South Dakota for a pheasant hunt that the Hansen family performed every year on the weekend after Thanksgiving.

A Pilatus PC-12 booth at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019, near Chaberlain, South Dakota. Credit: AP chart

The children of Brother Hansen, James Hansen Jr. and Kirk Hansen also died in the single-engine accident; grandchildren Jake Hansen, Stockton Hansen and Logan Hansen; great-grandson Houston Hansen; and grandsons Kyle Naylor and Tyson Dennert.

Three members of the Hansen family survived, including grandchildren Matt Hansen and Josh Hansen; and a grandson, Thomas Long.

"Her dear husband and her precious family members have returned to the arms of their Heavenly Father," the letter adds. "We pray that his understanding of the love of the Lord and his plan for us will give him great comfort in this tender moment of separation."

President M. Russell Ballard, interim president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, presided over Brother Hansen's funeral at the Ammon 8th Ward meeting center in Ammon, Idaho. He was accompanied by Elder Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

President M. Russell Ballard speaks at the funeral on December 18, 2019 for James D. Hansen, Sr., in Ammon, Idaho. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

President Ballard offered a kind suggestion to Brother Hansen's family and friends, and perhaps "to anyone who has lost someone" to the next world.

When referring to deceased loved ones, he said, do not use the term "era."

Instead, say "is."

"James Hansen is in the great world of the spirits of the dead," he said. "He is alive."

President Ballard shared a "wonderful vision" about the resurrection written by President Joseph F. Smith, who lost his own father, Hyrum, when he was five years old, and his mother when he was 13. During the course of his life, the President Smith lost 16 of his own children and grandchildren.

In the general conference of April 1916, the sixth president of the Church, the great-grandfather of President Ballard himself, spoke of the thin veil that separated the living and those of the spiritual world. Gospel principles reveal that the connections that unite family and friends do not end with the passing of mortality.

"I affirm that we live in his presence," said President Smith. "They see us. They are solicitous of our well-being. They love us now more than ever. Now they see the dangers that beset us. They can understand better than ever the weaknesses that can mislead us on dark and forbidden roads."

The Hansens are suffering a great family tragedy, said President Ballard. But the sacred and living connection that unites the Hansen family remains.

"You will feel his presence," he told Sister Hansen and his family. “There will be times when you will feel they are watching you. Don't resist, brothers and sisters. Let heaven help you with this. Let those who have happened to you help you overcome this.

"Will you see them?" He asked.

"Probably not. Will you feel they are close? Absolutely, and especially if you find time in this busy and hectic world in which we now live to be still."

President Ballard closed his comments reassuring the Hansen family of the Brothers' love for them before granting them an apostolic blessing of peace and comfort.

"We leave with you the blessing of our Heavenly Father that the peace of the Lord will lead you to that great day of reunion when you are again in each other's arms and share with each other."

In his comments, Elder Stevenson said that the testimonies of Brother Hansen's posterity are a tribute to his legacy and memory.

The Apostle said he met Brother and Sister Hansen in the late 1970s when he was dating his wife, Lesa, and whose family was in the same neighborhood as the Hansens.

Elder Gary E. Stevenson speaks at the December 18, 2019 funeral of James D. Hansen, Sr., in Ammon, Idaho. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

"I was impressed with the family (Hansen) and, over the years, I was even more impressed as their posterity has grown."

The day is defined by pain, he said. "And at the same time, we are blessed because we have a knowledge that is a balm for that pain."

Many of life's most difficult and painful questions can be answered with hope through the gospel of Jesus Christ.

One of the first questions one could ask is where are Hansen's relatives who were lost in the accident. The Book of Mormon, said Elder Stevenson, provides the answer:

"Now, regarding the state of the soul between death and resurrection. Behold, an angel has made me known that the spirits of all men, as soon as they depart from this mortal body, yes, the spirits of all men … are taken home with that God who gave them life.

"And then it will happen that the spirits of the righteous are received in a state of happiness, which is called paradise, a state of rest, a state of peace, where they will rest from all their problems and from all care and sadness" (Alma 40: 11-12).

The scriptures also teach that the soul and body will be restored to their proper and perfect framework.

"The great plan of happiness," said Elder Stevenson, "comes to us through the Atonement of Jesus Christ."

Then he turned to the third chapter of Preach My Gospel that teaches: “By trusting in the Atonement of Jesus Christ, He can help us endure our trials, diseases and pain. We can be full of joy, peace and comfort.

"Everything that seems unfair about life can be corrected by the Atonement of Jesus Christ."

During the funeral, Brother Hansen's daughter, Lauralie Hansen Seedall, shared a sketch of her father's life. Lynn Goldman and Bishop Garn Herrick gave talks.

Several of Brother Hansen's grandchildren, Josh Hansen, Jamie Hansen, Jason Seedall, Elder Zachary Hansen, Kaylie Seedall, Jordan Long, Alexis Naylor, Jessica Dennert, Matt Hansen, Jeff Seedall and Jonathan Seedall, shared tributes and favorite memories of their grandfather and other loved ones.

Funerals have been held for several other Hansen family members in recent days, with the final funeral, for James Hansen Jr., Jake Hansen and Houston Hansen, scheduled for Monday, December 23.