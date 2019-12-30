Premiere of the & # 39; Obsessed & # 39; series plunges into three award-winning shows

Loading...

Grab popcorn, because UPROXX deals with the outstanding features of pop culture, of which we cannot get enough with a new video series called Obsessed.

Obsessed is moderated by writer Britt Ellis and makeup artist Taylour Chanel and is all about fun and insightful shots while everything is discussed, from blockbuster superhero franchises to top-of-the-line dramas, must-hear album- Drops and everything in between.

In the first episode, which you can see above, Ellis and Chanel will get viewers to discuss the awards season, The Golden Globes, and a trio of TV shows that are currently in the spirit of the times. We're talking about the insane lack of nominations for Netflix’s powerful prestige mini-series When They See Us. We also deliver gripping back and forth in Ellis & # 39; s favorite film "Succession", a total guilty pleasure that brought a lot of love for the price season and Chanel 's love for Euphoria' s training in teenage fear "Euphoria", which unfortunately did not the case was coming to the globes.

From interesting facts behind the unique cinematography to Euphoria, to our universal love for cousin Greg on Succession, to the emotionally charged filmmaking DuVernay that brought the pioneering true story of Central Park Five to life, Obsessed will bring you the topics of conversation that you want need to get fully involved this season. And if you love our activities around the Golden Globes, you should look out for future episodes that only concern the Oscars and the VMAs.