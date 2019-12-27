Pre-Contract: 19-Goal Striker Turns Down New Deal, Celtic Showing Interest

Loading...

The Sheffield Star reports that Celtic is interested in signing the rebel of the Sheffield United contract David Parkhouse after the player came out giving reasons why he will not sign a new agreement with the club.

Parkhouse, 20, spent a season on loan in Derry City last period and scored 19 goals for the Irish team. The striker becomes his top scorer in the process. Since he returned to Sheffield, his chances have been non-existent and his contract runs out next summer, there is a real interest in the leader.

Celtic has been recruiting many young players that can be developed and brought to the first team. Jonathan Afolabi arrived from Southampton in the summer, but has not yet made his first appearance on the team for The Bhoys. The Celts look long term, but if Parkhouse joined the Celts, their possibilities could also be limited. If it's about playing week after week, you may have to step back before taking two steps forward.

"I didn't reject him for disrespect to Sheffield United, but you have to sit down and see where your future is going to be," Parkhouse told the Sheffield Star.

"I have been with the first team since I came back, I have been training and it has gone well, but I have to evaluate if there will be any progress for me in the team at some point."

"Looking at it now, there really won't be that opportunity. I know that injuries can sometimes give you a chance, but you can't sit down and trust injuries to happen.

"I am by no means conceited or I think I am bigger than Sheffield United because I know I am not, but I also know what I am worth." I know where I want to be right now. And what they have offered me is not for me right now. "

You can also look at Jeremie Frimpong's rise to fame at Celtic and if David thinks it's good enough, then there is an opportunity for anyone to stand out.