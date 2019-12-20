Practical with the premium portable iPhone charger from Courant

Loading...

There are numerous options for portable power banks, but when you limit them to options that offer wireless output and input with a more stylish than average build, there are few choices. Follow along for a practical look at the portable iPhone charger from Courant.

Courant has not been around for too long, but has quickly become popular because the wireless chargers have been taken over by luxury hotels such as The Ritz Carlton and Four Seasons. And high-end retailers such as Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom have started to transport Courants products.

We previously reviewed the company's dual wireless charger and now we have been able to test the premium wireless iPhone charger, Carry.

Qi certified

Wireless input and output

USB-C 18W input and output

8,000 mAh capacity

Italian and pebble grain Italian leather

Construction and materials

Just like with the Catch: 2 we tested, the build quality with Carry is fantastic. It is super solid and refined with the black aluminum that blends smoothly into Italian leather with pebbles.

It has nicely rounded corners and a leather pad at the back to prevent the aluminum from being scratched.

There is only one button on the left side of the portable power bank that is used to turn on the device and also check the battery level.

For charging, Courant has USB-C for both input and output and offers the same for wireless charging of your iPhone and the power bank.

Carry comes with a carrying case, nylon braided USB-C to USB-A cable and is available in five colors: black, ash, bone, dusty rose and pacific blue.

In use

Carry is a treat for daily use. For me, one of the nicest aspects is not having to fiddle with cables at all with the wireless input and output that it offers. And if you want to charge faster via USB-C, you probably always have one at hand.

I also think Courant has found a good balance with the battery capacity of 8,000 mAh. That is slightly more than double what the iPhone 11 Pro Max is and they could still make it nice and compact. It's just shy of the height of an iPhone 11 Pro and a bit fatter.

The construction of leather and aluminum provides a great feeling and although it certainly increases the price, it distinguishes the Carry from the competition.

Another handy option is that you can charge Carry wirelessly while it also charges your iPhone wirelessly, which means Courant & # 39; stackable charging & # 39; calls. And wireless charging worked great in my use, even through my Mujjo wallet cover, including my ID and credit card.

Verdict

If you are looking for a premium wireless power bank for your iPhone, Courant Carry checks all the boxes you can ask for. The only thing I would like to see is a USB-C to USB-C cable in the box, but most people probably have enough by now.

Carry sells directly for $ 150 from the company and Courant offers the next day free shipping for orders over $ 250 placed on December 23, so they arrive in time for Christmas.

