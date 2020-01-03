Post Malone would have been part of the collaborations on the next album of Justin Bieber

Loading...

Post Malone has had an incredibly busy 2019 year. Now it looks like 2020 should be just as busy. The rapper of the genre would be a featured artist on Justin BieberThe new album is due out later this year.

In addition to Posty, Coachella poster head Travis Scott is supposed to also appear on the album.

A few days ago, Justin Bieber announced a massive tour in May and released a new album. As recently as yesterday, he dropped his first solo song since his 2015 album Purpose. The song is called "Yummy" and you can listen to it below.

[embedded] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EaMed9sUPVo [/ embedded]

According to TMZ sources close to Bieber, Post Malone and Travis Scott collaborated on the next album. The end of Bieber's work is over and they are just waiting for Malone's voice according to a source.

Posty has an excellent record of collaborations. His latest album Bleeding in Hollywood has collabs with Halsey, Ozzy Osbourne, SZA and more.

Bieber's new album is due out in March, but very few details are confirmed. The only thing we know for sure is that any song with Post Malone on it will be a fire.

At the end of December, Posty released a surprise video for "Circles".

Yes, "Circles" already has an official video and a Spotify a. This new animation seems to better match the song. It does, however, retain some of the fantastic themes from the first video.

But, we also get Posty animations doing the things he likes to do. A tripping display of circles presents all the images.

Just over two weeks ago, Post Malone partnered with Spotify to launch a video for "Circles" which required two phones to watch. Three months ago, he dropped the first video. While the first video has beautiful cinematography and epic and fantastic elements, the most recent seems to take the cake.

Malone tears up cigarettes and playing Beer Pong is a classic. He drives a sports car and a knight rides a horse. The tricky part of the video is that everything is displayed in a series of circles. Watch it below to see what we mean.

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jur-AyOHNNU [/ integrated]

