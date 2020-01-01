Position review: The Broncos have found & # 39; the boy & # 39; with Drew Lock

Loading...

August 19, 2019; Denver, CO, United States; Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) passes the ball in the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

After years of waiting and the first three consecutive losing seasons since the early 1970s, the Broncos seem to have found their quarterback, and things are finally improving.

How should they approach the position in this crucial low season of 2020 and what should they do with Joe Flacco and Brandon Allen?

Drew lock

John Elway removed a King Kong-sized gorilla from his back this season when he found the quarterback of the future in Drew Lock.

Lock looked impressive in the final stretch, leading the Broncos to a 4-1 record that closed their season at 7-9. Before Lock, the offense averaged 15.9 points, 192.3 yards, 0.81 touchdowns, 0.64 interceptions and 3.3 catches per game, while completing 61.8% of passes with a 78.4 passer rating under the other quarterbacks in Denver. But with Lock they improved and averaged 21.4 points, 204 yards per pass, 1.4 touchdowns per pass, 0.6 interceptions and one catch per game. That despite the fact that Lock played 20 percent of his games in a snowstorm with the entire offensive fighting the flu.

Numbers aside, it seems to have that crucial "that" factor, which became more evident as the team joined behind the rookie call.

That said, the Broncos have to be careful not to be losing their heads for fools of gold. Yes, Lock seemed impressive for a period of five games, but that is too small a sample size to definitely know whether or not Denver's long-term solution, even though he seemed to be the one.

The Broncos should spend the 2020 offseason surrounding the young passer with a less porous offensive line and a group of weapons as it continues to develop, although they should not yet be completely tied to the rookie.

Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco is the only true puzzle that surrounds the Broncos quarterbacks room today. While that is certainly a welcome change in recent years, the Broncos must still find a solution and quickly.

Flacco's contract used to contain a team option that would have allowed him and the team to separate in this offseason, saving the Broncos millions. However, the Broncos foolishly restructured that agreement, and are now prepared to pay Flacco $ 23.6 million in 2020.

They can leave the deal by cutting or exchanging the veteran quarterback, or if Flacco withdraws, but cutting it would still leave the team with $ 13.6 million in dead limit space, freeing $ 10 million.

Ideally, Flacco would retire or the Broncos could find a business partner for him, although as of now, cutting it seems to be the most likely remedy.

Brandon Allen

The Broncos could have found a solid-backed quarterback in the form of Brandon Allen.

Allen showed nothing too impressive after Flacco's neck injury, but it was an undeniable improvement in the former Super Bowl champion. He moved the offensive more efficiently and made fewer costly mistakes, is incredibly cheap and is already familiar with the playbook.

Don't be surprised if Allen makes the list of the 2020 Broncos as a backup.