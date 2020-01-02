Portland State University is paying $ 1 million for the deadly shootout against Navy veterans

Loading...

Portland State University has agreed to pay $ 1 million to the family of Navy veteran Jason Washington, who was shot dead by campus police in 2018.

As part of the settlement, part of the money will be used to set up a commemorative scholarship fund on behalf of Washington. The university also agreed to train the campus police.

"Mr. Washington's death was tragic and our campus community is grieving for his loss," interim president Stephen Percy said in a statement. "His death prompted us to rethink our approach to campus security."

After filming, the university hired an independent public security advisor who held numerous campus forums and made recommendations in a detailed report. In October, Percy announced a comprehensive campus security plan that includes training to minimize the use of violence and improve supervision by a college committee of students, teachers, staff, and community members.

Michelle Washington, Jason Washington's wife, said the deal "recognizes our deep loss." Washington is also survived by three children.

"The pain and emptiness we deal with every day will be part of us for the rest of our lives," she said in a statement released by the university. "Our goal is for these changes to raise awareness and prevent this type of tragedy from ever happening again. We pray that no family will ever endure the pain and suffering of losing someone as irreplaceable as Jason."

Officers James Dewey and Shawn McKenzie shot Washington, a U.S. postal worker and Navy veteran, in a chaotic scene when Washington tried to end a fight near the cheerful turtle shortly before the closure on June 29, 2018.

Washington had confiscated a friend's gun earlier that night after drinking for an evening. He held the gun in his hand when the police ordered him to drop it, then opened fire.

Washington was hit by nine bullets.

The encounter was the first deadly police shootout at the university that started with guns four years ago. This decision was condemned by activists and some students.

A Grand Jury from Multnomah County later found that the officials had not committed any crimes. McKenzie and Dewey have left PSU public security.

