Portage Place hopes that the much needed community will remain – Winnipeg

The developers behind an announced $ 300-400 million revision of Portage Place said that their new design will continue to give groups and people the opportunity to gather – and hope it will be a goal for them surrounding community.

In an exclusive interview with Global News and 680 CJOB, Glen Hirsh, Chief Operating Officer of Starlight Investments, said it was important to ensure that the planned retrofit for Portage Place included opportunities to bring the community together.

"We strive to create an environment in which many churches come together and gather," said Hirsh.and create a community that is urgently needed in downtown Winnipeg.

"And our plan is … to actually create a thoroughfare and push it through the mall through Edmonton Street so that we connect the north and the south," he added. "

The inner courtyard on Edmonton Street for the planned new development at Portage Place.

Starlight Investments

Over the years, Portage Place has become a meeting point for some of Winnipeg's vulnerable citizens, many of whom gather in the food court to stay warm and connect with others.

"IIt is an important meeting point for many people who, in a way like today, have to come out of the cold to have a cup of coffee and have a chat, ”said Dr. Jino Distasio, professor and urban planning expert with the University of Winnipeg.

"It has become an international meeting point," he added, noting that the city and province have grown by 150,000 people in the past 15 years.

“The city center is much more diverse. Portage Place has developed into an international meeting point. So I'm not surprised that people are concerned. "

Clashes with Portage Place security have occurred over the years, most of which occurred in 2016 when Sayisi asked Dene Elder to leave the food court after he sat down.

The Order of Manitoba recipient, Joseph Meconse, went public after being asked by the Portage Place security service to leave the shopping center's food court. At that time, there was a half-hour rule in the mall for people to have lunch in the food court. He had just sat down.

The incident triggered a protest and drum ceremony, and the mall apologized and held a ceremony. There were calls to boycott the mall, but Meconse said he wanted to be part of the solution.

"Aboriginal people have been sentenced for a while and it is time for someone to report," he said to the media at the time.

"And that's exactly what I did. And now this is the result."

After this incident, Portage Place canceled the lunch break and agreed to conduct mandatory awareness training for the security forces.

Hirsch said Starlight Industries is aware that Portage Place is partially targeting a community of vulnerable people, including the homeless and the city's refugee population. He wanted to make sure that their voices were heard.

"We are not this developer who comes in and disregards the people who are currently in the room," he said.

"If we come in and renovate and there is a relocation, let's talk about it. Let's see what options are available. Let's put everything on the table. But we need people who get involved.

"Let us see how we can work together and improve the quality of life for everyone on the premises."

The retrofit

The retrofit will include removal of the atrium and a courtyard that will essentially continue on Edmonton Street, although only for pedestrians, said Josh Kaufman, director of Starlight development.

"This space will be activated, with courtyards for restaurants, farmers markets on weekends, pop-up shops, kiosks and accessible to everyone," he said.

The aim is to more easily connect the city center south of Portage Avenue with the residential buildings north of the shopping center. At the moment, the mall is a barrier that separates the neighborhood, he added.

Josh Kaufman from Starlight Investments on a new pedestrian walkway

"MExperience has shown that in a market like downtown you have to be varied, ”said Kaufman.

"You have to make sure that you offer something to everyone … It has to be a community element. You have to make sure that you have the product range that is suitable for the existing multicultural environment."

Regardless, no structure will end the poverty and vulnerability of some of Winnipeg's residents, Distasio said.

"Shopping centers, shopping malls and residential buildings do not necessarily end homelessness on their own. Therefore, we cannot consider a new structure as a social safety net for the city."

Jino Distasio on Portage Place

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

