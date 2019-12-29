Porsche 911 Speedster: a Topless GT3, only better

Loading...

For 1,948 happy Porsche customers, the hugely desirable 2019 911 Speedster is here and it seems to be one of the best sports cars the company has ever built.

Just like the 911 GT3, the Speedster is powered by a 4.0-liter naturally aspirated flat-six. Thanks to a few minor adjustments, including the installation of better injectors, this engine pumps 502 hp and 346 lb-ft (469 Nm) and speeds up to 9,000 rpm. Only a single transmission is available and, to the delight of purists, it is a six-speed manual gearbox.

The six Porsche engines are some of the best powertrains on earth and absolutely scream. The lack of a fixed roof on the Speedster means that drivers can better enjoy this engine and its roaring exhaust noise than in the fixed-top GT3.

Stunner: Porsche 911 Speedster 2019 is just like a GT3, but looks to die for

The 911 Speedster can complete the 0-60 mph (0-96 km / h) sprint in just 3.8 seconds and will reach a maximum of 192 mph (309 km / h). Unless you live near the German autobahn, however, it is unlikely that you will get close to that figure, but as this review from Autocar shows, you don't have to drive the Speedster to get 10 tenths to really get to it to enjoy.

It will not surprise anyone that the limited-run 911 Speedster is not cheap. In fact, with a starting price of $ 274,500 in the United States, it is only about $ 20,000 less than the much faster 911 GT2 RS with its double turbo's and 200 hp extra.

However, if you had the choice, would you really take the GT2 RS? No matter how tempting the latter is, we choose the 911 Speedster every day of the week – and twice on Sunday.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KbaHsG2qQX0 (/ embed)