Pope Francis' Christmas message is all about calling for peace and defending migrants – nationally

Loading...

Pope Francis urged the world to let the light of Christmas penetrate the "darkness in people's hearts" that leads to religious persecution, social injustice, armed conflict and fear of migrants.

In his Christmas message "Urbi et Orbi" (to the city and the world), the 83-year-old Pope called for peace in the Holy Land, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, Iraq, Venezuela, Ukraine and several African countries Countries in conflict.

The central theme of his speech to tens of thousands of people in St. Peter's Square and millions who watch or listen around the world was that change begins in people's hearts.

CONTINUE READING:

Pope Francis says that God loves “even the worst of us” during Christmas Eve Mass



Pope Francis delivers the message "Urbi et Orbi" from the main balcony of St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican on December 25, 2019.

Vatican media / handout on REUTERS

"There is darkness in people's hearts, and yet the light of Christ is even greater," said Francis when he marked the seventh Christmas of his pontificate.

The story continues under the advertisement

“There is darkness in personal, family, and social relationships, but the light of Christ is greater. There is darkness in economic, geopolitical and environmental conflicts and the light of Christ is even greater, ”he said.

Referring to the persecution of Christians by militant groups in Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger and Nigeria, Francis asked God to comfort those who suffer for their faith.

On December 1, at least 14 people were shot and killed in an attack on a church in eastern Burkina Faso, where an Islamist uprising sparked ethnic and religious tensions.

1:14

Pope Francis ends "papal secrecy" in abuse tests

Pope Francis ends "papal secrecy" in abuse tests

"Light up the darkness"

Francis, who was despised by populist politicians for defending refugees and migrants, devoted part of his speech to their plight.

“It is injustice that causes them to cross deserts and seas that become cemeteries. It is injustice that forces them to endure indescribable forms of abuse, enslavement of all kinds, and torture in inhuman prison camps, ”said Francis.

This month, Francis called for the closure of internment camps for migrants in Libya.

CONTINUE READING:

Pope warns of "rigid ideas", the decline of Christianity in the holiday greeting message



"It is injustice that turns them away from places where they may hope for a decent life but instead find themselves faced with indifference," he said.

The story continues under the advertisement

Francis said that although there were many big problems in the world, people didn't have to look far to correct injustices. They could do something in their own communities to heal all "suffering members of our human family".

"May (God) soften our often stony and self-centered hearts and make them channels of his love. May he conjure up a smile on all the world's children through our poor faces: those who are abandoned and those who suffer from violence, ”said Francis.

CONTINUE READING:

Pope Francis advocates the abolition of nuclear weapons when he visits Japan's bombed cities



00:54

The Pope's cousin says she looks forward to seeing you again during your visit to Thailand

The Pope's cousin says she looks forward to seeing you again during your visit to Thailand

To underline his message, two cardinals, Renato Martino, emeritus president of the Vatican Immigration Service, and Konrad Krajewski, who distributes aid to the poor and homeless of Rome, joined Francis on the central balcony of the basilica.

"May he, through our frail hands, clothe those who have nothing to carry, give bread to the hungry and heal the sick," he added, adding that everyone is close to the elderly, the lonely, the migrants and the marginalized through friendship could.

"On this joyful Christmas day, may he show tenderness to everyone and light up the darkness of this world," he said.

1:17

Never forget: In Nagasaki, Pope Francis calls for the abolition of nuclear weapons

Never forget: In Nagasaki, Pope Francis calls for the abolition of nuclear weapons

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR

(tagsToTranslate) Pope Francis (t) Migrant Pope Francis (t) Pope Christmas Message (t) Pope Francis Speech (t) Urbi et Orbi (t) Urbi et Orbi Pope Francis (t) Vatican Christmas Message (t) News (t) News ( t) world